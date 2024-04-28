'I’ve been battered by the cycling community for wearing normal clothes, not to mention not using a helmet' - Chris Boardman on riding for utility, and sport

Chris Boardman and author Tom Babin both advocate shifting the mindset away from tribalistic 'sport cycling' and 'commute cycling' to a more rounded approach

Boardman on the left, Tom Babin on right
Boardman photographed on a London hire bike (left) and Tom Babin (right)
(Image credit: Getty Images/Tom Babin)
In our weekly series we speak to cyclists of all kinds, to find out what one change they've made that's helped to make them a better bike rider - and ask - will it work for you? 

What is cycling to you? A form of exercise? I way to exercise your competitive, sporting spirit? Or, simply a way to get from A to B? For journalist and author Tom Babin, it was flipping from a focus on athleticism to simply moving around which saw him increase his cycling volume

Hannah Bussey
Hannah Bussey

Hannah is Cycling Weekly’s longest-serving tech writer, having started with the magazine back in 2011. She has covered all things technical for both print and digital over multiple seasons representing CW at spring Classics, and Grand Tours and all races in between.

Hannah was a successful road and track racer herself, competing in UCI races all over Europe as well as in China, Pakistan and New Zealand.

For fun, she's ridden LEJOG unaided, a lap of Majorca in a day, won a 24-hour mountain bike race and tackled famous mountain passes in the French Alps, Pyrenees, Dolomites and Himalayas. 

She lives just outside the Peak District National Park near Manchester UK with her partner, daughter and a small but beautifully formed bike collection. 

