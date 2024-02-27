Can multisport athletes get away with owning just one jacket for all outdoor adventures?

A decent waterproof but breathable jacket is a 'must have' item for most cyclists. However, as 'hybrid training' (enjoying more than one sport) becomes a more and more popular approach, is the perfect jacket for cycling - actually - not one made for cycling at all?

Participation in 'outdoor recreation' has been growing healthily in both the USA and UK, and with this brings a natural cross over between other outdoor activities.

There's a new wave of cycling adventure curious folk, often from multi-sports backgrounds, with fresh ideas and applications of non-cycling specific sportswear. They're often riding in more upright positions on gravel or adventure bikes, and using fenders or even rear luggage racks, both negating the need for traditional long tail/ high front waistline jackets. And, when it comes to pure style, the rise of gravel clothing means that bike wear is no longer just the proviso of tight fitting Lycra.

Since an all-weather jacket is often a pricey purchase, it's understandable then that adventuring multisport athletes - myself included - are asking 'do I need to purchase one for every specific outdoor hobby, or can I get away with an all encompassing 'lifestyle' option, instead?'

I caught up with three outdoor clothing brands, to get the low down on whether or not I still need a cycling specific jacket, or if I could just but one do-all adventure jacket.

Assos - the Cycling specific camp

Assos have been producing cycling apparel since 1976, and are considered by many as the gold standard when it comes to high tech bike specific clothing.

The Swiss brand is best known for it's road and aero performance focused ranges, but has steadily moved in to the off road market, a trail inspired collection arrived five years ago, and more recently it's first gravel cycling clothing collection two years ago.

Asking Assos' Product Development Manager - Luca Zanasca - if we'll see Assos producing adventure gear any time soon, it looks incredibly unlikely.

"To have just one jacket for everything is tricky" says Zanasca. "You might find yourself paying a lot of money for a technical attribute in a jacket that doesn't work because the fit isn't right for what you are using it for" Zanasca warns.

"If a jacket is very loose in fit, it will loose a lot of it's technical functionality," he continues, explaining, for example, that if it's not in contact with the skin or body the performance could be compromised.

"Take the Assos gravel range, you are getting something that not only protects you from the elements, but also protects you from crashing as the fabric is more durable". A performance element that a hiking jacket is highly unlikely to feature.

That said, Zanasca and his Research and Development Team have produced it's latest gravel and trail ranges to be usable both on and off the bike. "When aero isn't as important, you can create a more timeless design to add versatility, but it's still important to ensure the fit on the bike is right," he says.

As a bike specific brand, Assos are always going to start from a cycling centric design point, but, according to Zanasca, these can be easily be worn for activities off the bike.

When asking what this looks like in practice Zanasca says that the jackets have "tighter arms and features such as twin layering at the front of a jacket to offer more insulation, as well as ensuring that sweat wicking features still function."

Zanasca states that by opting for cycling first, adventure second, there's nothing to stop you wearing it for on-foot activities, but you gain all the practical on bike features, such as reflective details, and in the case of the Assos Mille Löwenkralle C2 jacket, a built in handlebar bag for storing the jacket when you're not wearing it. It will, however, cost you £300.

Talking specifically about this bar bag feature Zanasca points out that it "saves you from stowing in your rear pocket, where it will still absorb sweat on a ride. This means that you'll have to wash the jacket post ride weather you wore it or not".

This is adds an interesting concept to the sustainability conversation "Washing an item a lot less helps with the sustainability of a jacket" argues Zanasca "it will perform better for longer, meaning it doesn't need to be replaced as soon".

Looking to strengthen the buy a bike specific jacket debate Zanasca concludes with the idea that buying a good cycling jacket ensures you have a good experience on the bike, but doesn't hinder you off the bike making it "an investment in your time."

Páramo - the multidiscipline adventure camp

Despite being named after an area of the Andes Mountains, in South America, the Páramo headquarters are, in fact, based in East Sussex, in the South of England. Launched in 1992, the brand, who is the sister company of Nikwax, say it's ethical production "focuses on manufacturing innovative, functional, and comfortable outdoor clothing".

Asking, Páramo's Marketing Manager, Samantha Theron, if the brand has seen a rise in more 'adventure' lifestyles, she says "We are definitely seeing this trend.

"Our customers buy our smocks and jackets from the Velez range to take them from peak to pub and all of the activities in between. They are designed to be used for a wide range of outdoor activities, including walking, cycling, climbing and snow sports."

Drilling down in to what the best features to look for when considering a cross over jacket, Theron says it's all about the practical. "A fully adjustable stowable hood, well-placed reflective flashes" are the top of Theron's list as well as "double layer lining at the lower and upper back and shoulders, for technical rucksack use, but also ensure further protection and comfort".

Placing a lens specifically on the multi-disciplined Veleze Adventure Smock, Theron tells me "the smock has two-way zips on the sides for venting, pack (waist) straps, hand-warming and storage."

Continuing on the Páramo Veleze Adventure Smock focus, Theron believes that it would work well across both the disciplines of hiking and cycling, although warns of ensuring you get the right version "if you are someone who runs warm, go with our Light version, as apposed to the standard weight."

However, asking Theron if it's possible to own one jacket to rule them all and she's not entirely convinced, "it depends on the activities" she muses.

"The crossover between hillwalking and hiking means that you could get away with a waterproof jacket or smock for both" she says, before adding a word of caution "but high mountain activities in the snow would require greater insulation and articulation for greater movement, so in short, I don’t think one jacket fits all outdoor activities."

Rab - the yes and no camp

Established 40 years ago, Rab are well know in the adventure community having been founded by a mountain climber.

In 2023 it launched its first range of cycling specific clothing, Cinder, having seen many of it's loyal customers repurpose their existing Rab gear as gravel riding took off amongst the outdoor community.

"Developing the Rab Cinder range was a natural progression for us at Rab," Product Director, Tim Fish, tells me before adding that Rab was "recognising the widespread use of our gear among cyclists."

Speaking to Fish about what this entailed specifically he told me that the Cinder series uses bike-specific cuts and features. "For instance" Fish says, "a bike jacket is designed to cover your back on the saddle and may have a snug fit on the arms, differing from the features of a climbing-specific jacket.

"These engineering aspects significantly impact comfort, protection, and ultimately, performance on the trail" says Fish, before adding some pertinent advice: "we encourage consumers to adapt a pragmatic approach before making a purchase. Consider the intended activities for which the piece should be tailored, assess the required level of protection, and determine the anticipated frequency of use.

"Our aim is to promote mindful choices, steering away from over-consumption"

It's this ethos that sits behind Rab's rental program.

"Rab Rental offers a lower-impact alternative to single-use purchases" adds Fish, before concluding that "this initiative aligns with our commitment to a sustainable and conscious use of resources."

We say

With all three responses there are valid points for what really is the best jacket.

However, I really love Rab's pragmatic approach to outdoor clothing, and making a purchasing decision based on the activities that the wearer would be investing most time pursuing.

As someone who rode 20 miles this weekend with a nine year old, and opted for a down jacket in order to keep warm, paired with a cycling specific waterproof on top, this cross purposing - while not getting too hung up on original purpose - makes the most sense to me.