'It's very unlikely I'll be the best in the world at anything ever again' - How riders deal with life when they stop competing

What is the impact of retirement on a rider who spent their career racing at the highest level?

Jason Kenny is now a coach (illustration)
(Image credit: David Lyttleton)
Rob Kemp's avatar
By
published

What is the impact of retirement on a rider who spent their career racing at the highest level? I asked Sir Jason Kenny, Britain's most decorated Olympian just that. "You find yourself trying to figure out your worth and place in the world," he says. "I always judged myself on my performance. If the stopwatch said I was good, then that's what I was. When that's taken away, you have to find a new way of seeing yourself."

It's not just Olympians who, after years of having a clear reason to get up in the morning, find themselves dejectedly hitting the snooze button. "Whenever someone's sense of identity, confidence and personal power is dependent on their success in a sport, the transition away from it can be tough," says sports psychologist Peter Hudson.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1