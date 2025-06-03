Cyclists have a right to be angry about infrastructure, but it's not worth fuelling the culture war

A new study suggests that cycling projects can be undermined by online "toxic" debates over their merits

A cyclist crosses Hammersmith Bridge in London
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

If you have ever cycled on the road, it's likely you'll have had a bad experience with a motorist. Whatever you do, however much care you take, whether you're festooned in high vis and have a helmet on or not, there might well be a close pass or an unnecessary overtake, something shouted at you, or just a bit of driving that makes you feel unsafe.

That's not to discourage anyone from cycling - cycling is obviously great, a fantastic method of transport, let alone exercise. It's a feat of emancipation. When I cycle, I feel free. In fact, read our guide on getting into cycling. It's just that this is the reality of being on two wheels in a world that is built for cars.

