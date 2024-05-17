Fair laws for cyclists aren't controversial - but 'death trap' journalism which capitalises on misinformation is unforgivable

Fair punishment is not controversial, but we can't pretend that introducing more laws for cyclists will create equality on the roads

Michelle Arthurs-Brennan
By
published

Today, The Telegraph published a story claiming that cyclists are turning roads into "death traps" by riding as fast as 52 miles per hour (mph) in 20mph zones. If true, this would be reckless. However, a simple check of the Strava segment in question shows the rider reportedly achieving this feat, over a 0.3% incline, on just 101 watts. Cyclists, everywhere, can recognise this could be a GPS glitch, not a superhuman display.

Cycling has dominated headlines in the UK in recent days - for all the wrong reasons - following an amendment to the Criminal Justice Bill, which could see cyclists charged with 'dangerous cycling' sentenced with up to 14 years in prison. 

