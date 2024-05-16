'Dangerous cyclists' could face up to 14 years in prison under new law

UK government set to introduce new death by dangerous cycling offence

'Dangerous cyclists' could face sentences of up to 14 years in prison under new laws set to be introduced by the UK government. 

In an amendment to the Criminal Justice Bill, put forward on Wednesday, people who “kill or seriously injure because of dangerous cycling” could be charged with the same penalties faced by drivers and motorcyclists.

