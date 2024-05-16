'Dangerous cyclists' could face up to 14 years in prison under new law

'Dangerous cyclists' could face sentences of up to 14 years in prison under new laws set to be introduced by the UK government.

In an amendment to the Criminal Justice Bill, put forward on Wednesday, people who “kill or seriously injure because of dangerous cycling” could be charged with the same penalties faced by drivers and motorcyclists.

The amendment comes after a high-profile court case in which a cyclist escaped prosecution following a fatal collision with a pedestrian by London’s Regent’s Park in 2022. As speed limits do not apply to cyclists, the death was recorded as an "accidental cycling collision death".

The government’s proposal creates the offence of 'causing death by dangerous, careless or inconsiderate cycling, and causing serious injury by careless or inconsiderate cycling’.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Wednesday, Conservative MP Iain Duncan Smith, who proposed the new law, said it was not "anti-cycling".

"Just as drivers are held accountable for dangerous driving that results in death, cyclists, I think, should face similar consequences for reckless behaviours that leads to fatalities," he said.

The amendment was backed by transport secretary Mark Harper.

"Most cyclists, like most drivers, are responsible and considerate," Harper said in a statement. "But it’s only right that the tiny minority who recklessly disregard others face the full weight of the law for doing so.

"Just like car drivers who flout the law, we are backing this legislation introducing new offences around dangerous cycling. These new measures will help protect law-abiding cyclists, pedestrians and other road users, whilst ensuring justice is done.

"I would like to thank Sir Iain Duncan Smith MP for bringing forward this amendment, and to all the campaigners who have tirelessly highlighted this issue – this is in recognition of their efforts in particular."

The latest government statistics show that 91 cyclists were killed in road traffic incidents in Great Britain in 2022. In the same year, there were no deaths recorded in which a cyclist hit a pedestrian.

According to Cycling UK, "cycles are involved in just 2% of pedestrian casualties reported to and by the police. The rest, 98%, are hit by motor vehicles."

It is uncertain when, if at all, the Criminal Justice Bill changes will come into effect. MPs will continue to debate the amendment before it enters the House of Lords for approval.