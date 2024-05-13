Strava urged to delete popular London cycling segment after deadly crash

The move from Royal Parks comes after a pedestrian was killed in a crash with a cyclist in 2022 in Regent's Park

cyclist training around regents park
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published

Strava has been urged to remove the roads of Regent's Park, London, from segments, after a pedestrian was killed in a collision with a cyclist.

The operator of Regent's Park, The Royal Parks, has written to Strava and other cycling apps to ask for the removal of the Outer Circle from its leaderboards. It follows a collision involving Hilda Griffiths, 81, a pedestrian who was hit by a cyclist, Brian Fitzgerald, in June 2022, and later died of her injuries.


Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.

