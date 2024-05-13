Strava urged to delete popular London cycling segment after deadly crash
The move from Royal Parks comes after a pedestrian was killed in a crash with a cyclist in 2022 in Regent's Park
Strava has been urged to remove the roads of Regent's Park, London, from segments, after a pedestrian was killed in a collision with a cyclist.
The operator of Regent's Park, The Royal Parks, has written to Strava and other cycling apps to ask for the removal of the Outer Circle from its leaderboards. It follows a collision involving Hilda Griffiths, 81, a pedestrian who was hit by a cyclist, Brian Fitzgerald, in June 2022, and later died of her injuries.
However, no prosecution was brought as speed limits do not apply to cyclists, with it being recorded as an "accidental cycling collision death". At the Coroners' Court hearing, it was said that the cyclists had been travelling at up to 29mph in Regent's Park, where the speed limit for cars is 20mph.
The case has seen renewed calls for crackdowns on cycling speeds in the national media.
On Sunday, The Sunday Telegraph reported that The Royal Parks had written to Strava to ask for the removal of the Outer Circle segment. Regent's Park is one of the most popular places to cycle in central London, with more than 62,000 people completing the Regent's Park Outer Circle segment.
The theory is that with no segment, there would be less incentive for timed laps of the park. However, its popularity lies with it being a largely car-free space in the centre of one of the biggest cities in the world.
The fastest ever public completion of the Regent's Park CCW segment, which is 4.4km long, was 4:49 in September last year, which means it was done at a speed of 54.8km/h, or 34mph.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
It was also reported that The Royal Parks had written to clubs that used the park to remind them that cyclists using any royal park are required "to observe the motor vehicle speed limits for the park".
A Royal Parks spokesperson said: "We were extremely sorry to hear of the incident which resulted in the death of Hilda Griffiths. We will continue to work with local stakeholders, including cycling groups, to inform our approach. We have made contact and will follow up with cycling apps such as Strava to request removal of the Outer Circle in the Regent’s Park as a segment on the app."
The Telegraph reported that a document was sent to cycling clubs stating that "pedestrians have priority with the Royal Parks, as they make up the majority of park visitors". It added: "We do ask that cyclists observe the motor vehicle speed limit for the park." However, Cycling Weekly understands that this is not a new document, instead just the Royal Park's policy statement from last year.
It is not the first time that Regent's Park and cycling have been in the news this year. In February, an umbrella body of London-based cyclists called for action from the Metropolitan Police to tackle a series of violent bike robberies which have affected their members.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
-
-
Coach's corner: chunking, avoiding the trap, and other ways to get through your longest summer ride
Ultra-distance champion turned coach Jasmijn Muller dishes out some advice for your biggest ride yet
By James Shrubsall Published
-
‘This was the step I was looking for’ - Olav Kooij on taking his first Grand Tour stage win at the Giro d’Italia
The Dutchman sprinted to victory on stage nine to take the 33rd professional win of his career
By Joseph Lycett Published
-
Cyclists make plea to Met Police after riders 'systematically targeted by violent criminals' in spate of 'bike muggings'
Regent's Park Cyclists have penned an open letter to Sir Mark Rowley, supported by British Cycling, Rapha, Zwift and others
By Adam Becket Published