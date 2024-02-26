London cyclists make plea to Met Police after 'chilling' bike robberies

An umbrella body of London-based cyclists has called for action from the Metropolitan Police to tackle a series of violent bike robberies which have affected their members, more than just materially.

Regent's Park Cyclists (RPC), a group which represents over 30 cycling clubs and more than 5,000 cyclists, has written to the commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, Sir Mark Rowley, to call for more investigation into the unsolved crimes, and more visible policing of particular hotspots.

A copy of the letter, published in full below, was sent to Cycling Weekly. Sean Epstein, the chair of RPC, writes: "Over the last few months, our members have been systematically targeted by violent criminals while riding their bikes. The pattern of crime is always the same: a cyclist is followed by a moped, kicked to the ground while riding at speed, and, once immobilised, threatened with further violence. These crimes appear to target the bikes, which are carried away on the back of the offending moped and presumably sold shortly afterward.

"However, these attacks should not be thought of as simple ‘bike theft’; they are violent crimes which leave victims physically injured and mentally traumatised, often unable to feel safe cycling in London again."

A survey carried out by RPC in 2023 showed that city cyclists are riding less or changing their habits following a spate of incidents where people have been mugged for their bikes.

Last year, members of one of the clubs based in the park, Regent’s Park Rouleurs, were targeted on at least three separate occasions. In one case, the rider "crashed, blacked out and woke up in hospital". However, there are more cases.

A spokesperson from the Met told Cycling Weekly in November that “violent crime, which includes robbery and therefore ‘bike muggings’, is one of our priorities”.

However, Epstein has called for more action. The letter is supported by British Cycling and the London Cycling Campaign, alongside Brompton, Laka, Rapha, and Zwift.

"We are now deeply concerned that these crimes - and the lack of visible police response - are leading to widespread community fear and a significant setback in cycling participation," the RPC chair writes.

"We are writing to ask for your help on two fronts," he continues. "Firstly, a commitment of Metropolitan Police intelligence resources to investigate the hundreds of recently-committed unsolved crimes, looking for patterns and chasing leads to find the criminal groups responsible.

"Secondly, we are asking for visible on-the-ground police presence in high-traffic cycling areas to help cyclists feel safe on London roads once again."

The full letter

Dear Sir Mark Rowley,

I am writing on behalf of Regent’s Park Cyclists, an organisation which brings together the 30+ clubs and 5000+ cyclists who ride in The Regent’s Park; our members represent a broad cross-section of London’s bike users.

We want to draw your attention to a series of crimes which have shaken our community. Over the last few months, our members have been systematically targeted by violent criminals while riding their bikes. The pattern of crime is always the same: a cyclist is followed by a moped, kicked to the ground while riding at speed, and, once immobilised, threatened with further violence. These crimes appear to target the bikes, which are carried away on the back of the offending moped and presumably sold shortly afterward.

However, these attacks should not be thought of as simple ‘bike theft’; they are violent crimes which leave victims physically injured and mentally traumatised, often unable to feel safe cycling in London again.

Starting at the end of September last year, our group began reporting weekly attacks. We believe these represent only a small part of a wider pan-London problem: following a FOI request to the Metropolitan Police, we know that in the 12 months leading up to 31/11/23 the Met knows of 768 similar incidents: crimes leading to a ‘pedal cycle’ being stolen using violence or threat of violence. This represents 15 violent attacks, each week, every week of the year.

These crimes are having a chilling effect on the London cycling community; we polled our member and 1400 responded within 48 hours: 96% reported being aware of a recent surge in violent robberies, 91% reported feeling less safe as a result, and 59% reported reducing their cycling as a direct result of these attacks.

Over the last decade, the Mayor’s office, working with the Met, have encouraged and promoted active travel as a safe way of travelling around our city. We have seen the fruits of these efforts in our community: increased participation across a diverse range of demographics. We are now deeply concerned that these crimes - and the lack of visible police response - are leading to widespread community fear and a significant setback in cycling participation.

We are writing to ask for your help on two fronts: firstly, a commitment of Metropolitan Police intelligence resources to investigate the hundreds of recently-committed unsolved crimes, looking for patterns and chasing leads to find the criminal groups responsible. Secondly, we are asking for visible on-the-ground police presence in high-traffic cycling areas to help cyclists feel safe on London roads once again.

We look forward to your response,

Sean Epstein

Chair, Regent's Park Cyclists