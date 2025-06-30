The battle for public lands is a reminder: cyclists can’t afford to stay on the sidelines of politics

Cycling is a political act. Without a strong, unified constituency, we stand to lose big

gravel riding
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Logan Jones-Wilkins's avatar
By
published

There’s a particular beauty to cycling and the way it opens up the world to anyone willing to pay attention. Faster than walking, but slow enough to notice every detail of our surroundings. And unlike driving, there’s nothing between you and the landscape. No doors, no windows. Just wind, sound and the immersion in the place you’re moving through.

Nowhere is that perspective clearer than in protected public lands. On those roads, many of them dirt, the secrets of where we live and where we visit come to us as cyclists in ways others aren’t privileged to experience.

