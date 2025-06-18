The mural that said ‘All Bike(r)s Welcome’—and the culture war that followed

In a city that celebrates art and cycling, a cheerful mural sparked a battle over who gets to be included and who gets to decide

Beneath a quiet overpass on the paved trail leading into Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville, Arkansas, a once-drab tunnel now bursts with lavender, red, mustard yellow and cobalt blue. A bike wheel doubles as a flower. A helmet floats beside a water bottle. In bold black letters, the message reads: all bike(r)s welcome.

It’s the kind of art you might find on a sticker, a water bottle or the back panel of a cycling jersey: playful, bright and full of two-wheeled pride. But in recent months, the mural became the focus of a local dispute over interpretation, process and public messaging.

