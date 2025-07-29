You can’t call yourself a cycling community without fat Black women

And who gets to call themselves a cyclist, anyway?

Iresha Picot
(Image credit: Rob Lay )
By
published

I’m a new cyclist. I’m also a fat Black woman who just rode her first century ride. That sentence alone is not one you'll read very often. Because when I look around at the cycling world, I rarely see people who look like me.

And yet, I ride.

I, too, am part of the cycling community. Or am I? If we’re not talking about those on the margins, then we’re not truly talking about community. Community isn't just about who shows up, it's about who feels welcome, who’s invited, and who’s made visible. It’s about who has a voice and who’s being centered, not just tolerated.

