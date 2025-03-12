I've been bike commuting for 20 years, here are 13 mistakes beginners make

This article has been produced as part of our 'New to Riding' week, running from March 10 to March 17, with a special focus on tips, tricks and inspiration for new riders.

I began cycle commuting more than 20 years ago. My relationship with taking the bike to work continues to grow however, so much so that I find myself setting the criteria of where I work and live dependent on whether it’s rideable; be warned, cycle commuting can really change your life.

Like many, I wasn’t a “cyclist” when I began – I started cycling to work on an old mountain bike out of financial necessity, as the tube was costing too much. Thankfully following the acquisition of a Brompton folding bike, commuting became a necessity, but not for financial reasons.

Over the years, I have continually adapted my commute, my choice of terrain, and of course my bike, all in the name of keeping the journey a joy. For those about to embark on this relationship of a lifetime, I'd like to share the mistakes I made, to help you to enjoy a smoother experience.

Underspending on the bike lock

I upgraded to a better bike and also a better bike lock, early on. Why? Because like so many, I initially used a cheap lock and my bike was pinched. A rule of thumb is to buy a lock that’s worth at least 10% of the value of your bike – if you can go higher then do. If you’re getting your bike through a scheme like Cycle to Work, don’t forget you can add accessories to the bundle like locks, lights, helmet and so on - and while you’re at it get some insurance that covers your bike away from home.

Buying the brightest - but not the best - bike light

Make sure to buy the lights you need – your local bike shop should be able to advise appropriately. I made the mistake of buying the brightest light in the shop when I moved to the country, only to find it was rubbish for illuminating rural lanes. In an urban environment a bright light with minimal spread might be all you need, but as soon as your commute starts to include unlit roads your light beam needs “spread” to light up more than just a narrow spot ahead of you. More lumens (how light intensity is measured) are not necessarily best in this case, what you’re looking for is the breadth of the beam; there’s more advice on buying the best bike light for you in our dedicated guide. You’ll want avoid dazzling other road users by having your lights dipped towards the road (one of the reasons why head torches are a bad idea unless you’re riding off-road). Keep charging cables at home and at work too – and leave them in your commuting bag when not in use, even in the summer months.

Forgoing mudguards/fenders

There are riders who shudder with revulsion at the sight of mudguards, offended by the aesthetics. However, you’ll soon overcome the vanity if you’re commuting five days a week throughout the year. I tried all sorts of waterproof jackets and waterproof trousers, but they all failed where the best mudguards triumphed. An additional benefit to fitting full mudguards is they keep you and the bike clean(er) – meaning that components last longer with less bike cleaning.

Carrying all the weight yourself

If you find mudguards loathsome, then you’ll hate what I have to say next: get a quality pannier rack for your bike. I used satchels, messenger bags and rucksacks, and they just meant a sweaty back even in the depths of winter. When I started having to carry a laptop the damp back became a sore one too. With a rack and panniers, this problem is effectively removed, and with Ortlieb and Tailfin both producing racks which can fit any bike, you’re road bike can even be roped into effective commuter duty.

Not knowing how to fix a puncture…

That first deflated feeling I experienced came fortunately on the way home, rather than the way to work. It meant a long unnecessary walk back to my door, which would have been a short ride if I’d only known how to keep my tyres inflated at the right pressure, how to fix a puncture, and how to check the tyre for debris before refitting.

Leaving the tools you need at home

Of course, it’s no good knowing how to fix your bike if everything you need is at home. I leave a tote bag with a multi-tool, pump, spare inner tube and puncture repair kit in the bag I use for commuting. In the winter months, a head torch is added to help those night time fixes.

Not having spare smalls at work

I always kept a suit, shirts for the week and shoes in the desk drawer at work, wearing my normal everyday clothes for shorter commutes. This meant the time I rode in without waterproofs and the heavens opened, I sat in damp underwear for the day - a mistake I never made again. Now, I leave spare socks and pants at the bottom of my drawer. Of course, if you’re riding in sports kit and wearing cycling shorts (with which you should never wear pants) then you definitely don’t want to make the mistake of leaving underwear at home.

Spending unnecessary money on cycling-specific items

When you start commuting – especially if you’re new to cycling – it’s easy to think when riding a bike, everything you get from waterproofs to tools to jeans needs to be cycling-specific. Cycling specific kit is great, and designed to work best on the bike, but it isn’t always necessary. If you’re riding a hybrid and have a decent breathable waterproof already, you probably don’t need a race cape designed for riding hunched over the drops of a road bike. As soon as something is labelled as cycling specific which you might be able to find elsewhere, expect the price to go up – especially with tools - so it’s worth exploring less specific alternatives. As someone who enjoys hiking, I’ve found my waterproof jacket and trousers - so long as they’re breathable - to work perfectly well on the bike. Similarly when it comes to the Allan keys you need to work on your bike, your local hardware store will have those at wallet friendly prices - and it’s highly likely they might already be in your tool box, especially if you’ve ever bought flatpack furniture.

Not servicing your bikes

That being said, one thing not to scrimp on is an annual visit to your local bike shop for an annual service. You wouldn’t (hopefully) forgo giving your car an MOT and service each year, so don’t with your bike. Regular care will identify problems before they can happen, saving money and mid-ride breakdowns, as well as ensuring your bike rides as it should. Don’t forget to keep your tyres at the right pressure (see the sidewall for that) and your chain lubed.

Not knowing how to cycle on the road

Surveys of membership organisations like British Cycling and Cycling UK show most of their members know how to drive, suggesting that most people cycling know the rules of the road. While the principles are pretty much the same whatever vehicle you’re using, the way you ride – where you position the bike, avoiding the car dooring zone, approaching junctions, those three (or more!) point checks before manoeuvring – will be different compared to the experience behind the wheel. Take a look at our page on cycling safely on the road for more tips, and look up local training if you’re unsure.

Replicating your driving journey

Similarly if you’re making the transition from driving to cycling to work, you might be tempted to follow the route you normally drive. Outside of strong cycling nations like the Netherlands or Denmark, that’s likely to have you battling with motor traffic, often with little in the way of cycle infrastructure to make you feel safer. Your bike will open up new ways to you, that are either closed to driving or just not as convenient – and likely to be quieter and more enjoyable too. Tools like Cycling UK’s Journey Planner, Komoot, RidewithGPS or Strava navigation can help you plot the quietest and flattest routes for cycling, which you’ll soon begin to know like the back of your hand.

Not supporting the cause

You know that safe segregated cycle lane which allows you to concentrate on riding and not worry about anything else? It didn’t spring out of the good intentions of your local decision makers. It’s due to your local and national cycling organisations working tirelessly over the years to make the world a better place for cycling. If you want better cycling infrastructure in the future and for cycling’s voice to be be heard at all levels of government, then support these organisations by donating or joining.

Thinking I have to do it every day

You know it’s OK not to commute by bike every day, right? Maybe it’s icy, you’re under the weather, you’ve got to pick up the kids or perhaps you just don’t feel like it. Commuting by bike is just one of your options for going to work – it’s probably the best one and will continue being the best one so long as you enjoy it, so don’t force it.