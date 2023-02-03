Best commuter bike pedals 2023 - our picks rated and reviewed

The best commuter bike pedals can really make a difference to your ride to work. As a ‘touch point’, pedals are an important choice for any cyclist, but for the commuter they need to deliver during the ride as well as being compatible with a shoe that enables you to walk safely when you’re off the bike. After all, navigating busy streets, office steps or slippery hallways wearing shoes with road cleats is a recipe for disaster.

Your choice is therefore likely to be between flat pedals that allow you to ride with ‘regular’ shoes or off-road pedals that work with recessed SPD style cleats and cycling shoes that have a walkable grip on the sole.

Which of those you decide upon will largely come down to preference. However there are a couple of points to consider. If your commute is over many miles, with long stretches of road outside of a city or town centre, then you might benefit from being clipped in; you’ll enjoy greater foot retention as well as improved pedalling efficiency and overall speed.

But if your ride to work is shorter, or takes place entirely within the city limits, then flat pedals could be the way forward. It means you don’t need to wear cycling specific shoes and you can put your feet down with ease, no matter the density of traffic.

If you're after a pair of the best commuter shoes or best gravel bike shoes to match to your pedal choice, then we have guides that cover both. But for now, here’s our pick of the best pedals for commuting to work…

Our pick of the best commuter bike pedals

The Stamp 3 Small pedals blend build quality with style. There are cheaper flats of course - they retail at $139.99 / £139.99 - but if you’re after something a little more premium, but still without totally breaking the bank, these are a great option.

For commuters the smaller size, which measures 100x100mm, means it won't catch on stairs or other obstacles you’re likely to encounter on your way to the office. However, if you have larger feet, or want to use the pedals for off-road use as well you may want to opt for the larger size.

The rather elegant and slim pedal body - just 16mm in depth - also means that it won’t look out of place on one of the best commuter bikes, whether it’s a flat bar hybrid or a drop bar all-road machine.

As for the grip, there are 10 adjustable pins on each side that can be screwed in or out - for the daily commute we’d suggest winding them in a little. Your shoes and your shins will thank you!

The bearings are fully serviceable, with Crankbrothers providing a pedal refresh kit. Coupled with the magnesium alloy body this should mean that the Stamp 3s have a long shelf life and stand up well to the rigours of year-round commuting.

Read more: Crankbrothers Stamp 3 Small full review

2. Look Geo City Best value flats Our expert review: Specifications Construction: Composite with chromoly axle Weight: 338g Colours: Black fullPriceWidgetTitle View at Target (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Affordable - $40/£32 + Well-made with smooth running bearings + Easy maintenance + Integrated reflectors Reasons to avoid - Not very grippy despite textured surface

Look’s Geo City is an affordable option for commuters requiring a no-nonsense flat pedal. The composite body features a stud and molded rubber grip system, with the material and the design aimed at providing a dependable platform regardless of the weather.

The pedals are aided by high performance bearings and steel axles. The bearing end cap is removable, which should make them serviceable, while the bearings ran smoothly throughout the review period. Essentially, the Geo City is a good looking pedal that’s well made and displays all the hallmarks of being both reliable and durable.

However, on test we did find that the level of grip offered was dependent on the shoes we wore. In trainers, or sneakers, it was fine, although not as secure as you’d perhaps like. In office shoes, which typically have little tread on the sole, we had to pedal carefully to avoid our foot slipping. That said, the large platform did make foot placement easy

Read more: Look Geo City pedals full review

3. Time ATAC XC 2 Best clipless option for pain-free knees and muck-free mechanism Our expert review: Specifications Construction: "glass filled" plastic body Weight: 297g (pedals), 44g (cleats and bolts) Adjustability: 10° with ATAC Easy cleats (included), 13 or 17° with ATAC cleats Reasons to buy + Inbuilt float allows movement on the bike and is friendly to knees + Mud clearing mechanism + Durability of pedal + Easy to service Reasons to avoid - Cleats can wear quickly - No tension adjustment on this model

While Time's ATAC XC's pedals are designed for off-road use they have plenty of attributes that make them a good choice for commuters who prefer to clip in.

The ATAC (Auto Tension Adjustment Concept) system means that the cleats engage by pushing in a forward motion. We found this both felt natural when clipping in as well ensuring that any muck is pushed through and out of the pedal keeping the mechanisms keeps clear. Both are helpful when commuting, providing confidence in traffic and bad weather.

Another distinct advantage of the pedals is the knee-friendly float. The XC 2s have 5mm lateral (side to side) float and come with cleats for 10 degrees. Not only does it make clipping in easy it's also comfortable too, something to consider if you're commuting to work on a daily basis.

Read more: Time ATAC XC 2 commuter bike pedal full review

4. Raceface Aeffect Best flat pedal for grip and durability Our expert review: Specifications Construction: Body: 6061 aluminium , Axle: Chromoly steel Weight: 375g Colours: Black, red, blue fullPriceWidgetTitle Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Grippy + Serviceable + Replaceable pins + Robust Reasons to avoid - Quite chunky

Designed for trail use, the Aeffect pedal also makes sense for commuters looking for a robust flat pedal that’ll work in all weathers.

Made from aluminium, with a serviceable steel axle, the smaller platform is well-suited to off-trail pursuits, hitting a sweet spot between support and size. However, for your ride to work you’ll probably want to wind the pins in somewhat to help save the soles of your shoes! Each pedal has 10 pins with an Allen socket on the reverse side. The hexagonal pins can also be removed using a small spanner. The axle is equally serviceable, and only requires an Allen key for its removal.

On test, we found them to be as robust as they look. There are other slimmer options out there, and depending on your bike, you might wish to match it with something a little less chunky than the Aeffect. However, if you’re looking for a pair of reasonably priced, serviceable flat pedals that can take the punishment of a year-round commute then these are worthy of consideration.

Read more: Race Face Aeffect commuter bike pedals full review

5. Crankbrothers Candy 1 Best clipless pedals on a budget Our expert review: modelCodeReviewUserReviewsDefault (opens in new tab) ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Pedal type: double-sided, clipless Weight: 302g (pedals), 42g (cleats) Colours: black, red, blue, pink Reasons to buy + Mud clearing + Colour options Reasons to avoid - No tension adjuster - Expensive cleats to try out different float and release options

Many of the Candy 1s features that make it a good pedal for the trails also means it performs on the commute to work, too.

It features a generously sized platform that on test gave us reassuring foot support alongside the excellent mud sharing abilities of the pedal. Both attributes mean it's well-suited to longer commutes as well as being weatherproof.

The Candy 1s are easy to clip in and out of, ideal when navigating the stop-start flow of your commute. They're also kind on the knees, with the cleats having a release angle of 10 degrees and a float of 6 degrees.

Last, but not least, is the price. As the entry level Candy model, they're competitively priced and a great choice for commuters who want to try clipping in without spending a fortune.

Read more: Crankbrothers Candy 1 commuter bike pedal full review

While they may have ‘trail’ in their name, these flat pedals from Look are well-suited to the daily commute.

They feature Vibram Active Grip inserts - Vibram make footwear soles for outdoor pursuits - which use a vulcanized rubber with composite studs to deliver grip. During the review period, we can attest to this; we used the pedals in some horrible weather conditions and the Vibram Trail Grip pad provided a secure platform for urban riding at all times. We didn’t suffer a single slip while riding around in both trainers (sneakers) and hard soled boots, while the decent sized platform meant that we didn’t miss the pedal ever, either

The Vibram pads are replaceable and swapping them out was a cinch. The necessary T20 hex key and 8 spare screws are included. The replacement pads aren’t cheap but it does mean you can extend the life of the pedals rather than buy a new pair. The rest of the pedal isn’t serviceable however, with bushings used rather than bearings.

Read more: Look Trail Grip commuter bike pedal full review

7. Upgrade Crosstown Poly Best budget flats with plenty of grip Our expert review: Specifications Construction: Polypropylene Weight: 327g Colours: Black fullPriceWidgetTitle Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Value for money - around $20/£20 + Non-slip finish + Built-in reflectors Reasons to avoid - No pins if you're looking for extra grip

A regular commute can be hard on your bike and its various components. Some choose to combat this by buying expensive bits that are built to last or can be easily serviced. The other approach is to opt for cheaper parts, which are robust enough for the job, but aren't too nice to get dirty, and can then be replaced without breaking the bank.

Upgrade's Crosstown pedals fit into the latter category, thanks to their $21.34 / £20.00 price tag. But they deliver a level of performance that you might expect from a more expensive offering.

On review, we found them to be grippy with good foot retention, even when wearing traditional soled shoes in the wet. To help achieve this the pedals have a slight concave profile as well as a surface that looks like sandpaper. However, despite appearances, it stayed firmly glued to the plastic pedal body during review.

Other notable features include built-in reflectors - something of a must-have for flat commuter pedals - and bearings (or perhaps bushings) that ran smoothly for the length of the review period.

Read more: Upgrade Crosstown commuter bike pedals full review

8. Raceface Ride Best flats with a wide choice of colours Our expert review: Specifications Construction: Composite nylon with chromoly axles Weight: 320g Colours: Nine including Black, Red and Orange fullPriceWidgetTitle View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Keenly priced - $39.99/£34.95 + Wide choice of colours + Serviceable Reasons to avoid - Not as grippy as some rival pedals

The Raceface Ride pedals are a solid option for commuters who require a flat pedal that's not overly aggressive in its design.

Made from a robust composite nylon, the Ride features a slim, concave design, with built-in traction treads and molded traction pins for extra sure footing. The lack of any metal here is a bonus for those who want to protect their shins, while the chromoly axles and bearings should be durable and can be serviced when needed.

During our test, the pedals performed well, although the level of grip did differ depending on the shoes we wore. The pedals were at their best when combined with a dedicated flat soled trail shoe but did slip a little when we were wearing regular tennis shoes.

Read more: Raceface Race commuter bike pedals full review

While the V6 is aimed at off-road riders looking for a budget pedal, it perhaps works better as a reliable commuter option.

Made from nylon it’s lightweight - about 320g for the pair - and won’t shred your shins if you have to stop abruptly in traffic or find yourself carrying your bike up and down stairs. On review we found that the 10 pins provided ample grip without being too harsh on the soles of our shoes. The V6s wide, concave shape also aided foot retention.

At this price point something has to give however, and in the case of the V6s it’s the use of non-serviceable bushings. It means they don’t spin as smoothly as pedals that use bearings. In fact, we’d go as far as to say they are stiff, with no let up over the test period. However, if you can live with this then they’re a solid option.

Read more: DMR V6 commuter bike pedals full review

Is it ok to use flat pedals on a road bike? Of course. While aesthetically flat pedals might not quite look the part there's no technical reason why you can't fit them to your road bike for commuting purposes. As long as the pedal thread, typically 9/16", matches the thread of the crank arm, you'll be ok. From a practical standpoint you may wish to equip your road bike with flats for the commute, allowing you to ride with streets shoes and avoid having to tackle any stairs in cleats. Flat pedals can also be a safer option for newer cyclists, especially when navigating busy city streets where you may find yourself having to put your foot down with regularity.