DMR V6 flat pedal review
A shin-friendly, affordable pedal with plenty of platform and grip – but not great option for the keen MTB'er
The V6 is a lightweight, affordable pedal that won't shred your shins. Despite being ostensibly targeted at MTB'ers, it's best suited to commuters wanting a comfy, grippy pedal rather than super keen off-roaders; the nylon pins are unlikely to survive pedal strikes and regular impacts associated with mountain biking. If you are dabbling in off-road adventures for the first time, they could be a good option, the fact that they are non-serviceable takes the shine off them somewhat though.
-
+
Affordable
-
+
Grippy
-
+
Shin-friendly
-
+
Pop-out reflectors
-
-
Pins not durable
-
-
Non-serviceable
DMR are well-known for their flat pedals and MTB orientated gear. The V6 is at the bottom of their range – a range which goes all the way up to the stunning $280 / £215 Vault Mag Superlights (opens in new tab).
At around a tenth of the price, could the V6s be an incredible bargain and one of the best flat pedals for gravel and commuter riding? Or have they dipped below a minimum threshold of quality, leaving you better off training your sights slightly higher? We put them to the test to find out.
DMR V6: construction
The V6 is simply a nylon version of DMR’s long-standing V12 (opens in new tab), an aluminium bodied pedal that was launched back in 1997 and is still going strong.
The 97mm x 102mm platform is relatively narrow and comes with full-length, off-road nylon pins. The pair tip the scales at 327g.
The pedals spin on Cro-Mo axles combined with a dual DU bush system. It’s a sealed, non-serviceable unit.
The V6 is available in 8 different colours, some of which are below, plus a recent special edition (opens in new tab) which takes on a military camouflage theme
DMR V6: the ride
I started out with the pedals on my e-bike, a bike I use for commuting and general errands. They are easily fitted with a 6mm allen key, or a 15mm spanner.
The V6s come with two pop-out reflectors per pedal, making them compliant with regulations in many countries, it's a handy feature if you intend to use the pedals on a town/commuting bike. I certainly wouldn’t recommend leaving the reflectors in for anything other than 100% tarmac rides; a minor impact is likely to dislodge the unit, this happened a few times to me when I caught the pedal on a low wall and a kerb.