DMR V6 flat pedal review

DMR are well-known for their flat pedals and MTB orientated gear. The V6 is at the bottom of their range – a range which goes all the way up to the stunning $280 / £215 Vault Mag Superlights (opens in new tab).

At around a tenth of the price, could the V6s be an incredible bargain and one of the best flat pedals for gravel and commuter riding? Or have they dipped below a minimum threshold of quality, leaving you better off training your sights slightly higher? We put them to the test to find out.

DMR V6: construction

(Image credit: Emma Silversides)

The V6 is simply a nylon version of DMR’s long-standing V12 (opens in new tab), an aluminium bodied pedal that was launched back in 1997 and is still going strong.

The 97mm x 102mm platform is relatively narrow and comes with full-length, off-road nylon pins. The pair tip the scales at 327g.

The pedals spin on Cro-Mo axles combined with a dual DU bush system. It’s a sealed, non-serviceable unit.

The V6 is available in 8 different colours, some of which are below, plus a recent special edition (opens in new tab) which takes on a military camouflage theme

DMR V6: the ride

I started out with the pedals on my e-bike, a bike I use for commuting and general errands. They are easily fitted with a 6mm allen key, or a 15mm spanner.

The V6s come with two pop-out reflectors per pedal, making them compliant with regulations in many countries, it's a handy feature if you intend to use the pedals on a town/commuting bike. I certainly wouldn’t recommend leaving the reflectors in for anything other than 100% tarmac rides; a minor impact is likely to dislodge the unit, this happened a few times to me when I caught the pedal on a low wall and a kerb.