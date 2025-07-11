I switched to these pedals after my hip operation to avoid toppling at the lights. These easy-to-use, dual-sided pedals are now 26% off during Prime Day, but hurry - all deals end tonight

It was decades ago that I first started using clipless pedals. A sign that I was getting more serious about road cycling, I tried Time and later Shimano options, but after a year or two, I eventually settled on Look’s Keo model. And there I stayed, happily clipped in, for many more years. But then I had a hip operation. Once I was back on the bike, I found that my favoured pedals were no longer quite as easy to use.

Having lost strength and mobility in my left foot, leg and hip after the surgery, I was left feeling like a newbie once again, worried as I glided up to a traffic light that my foot wouldn’t budge and I would suffer the indignity of toppling over in front of car drivers and passing pedestrians. I experimented with tension and various floats, but the fundamental issue persisted.

Not wanting to use flat pedals, I began in earnest to find a clipless pedal that was easier for me to use with my weaker leg. Picking the brains of a local bike shop, they suggested the Crankbrothers Candy. Great, I thought, until they showed me a pair of double-sided MTB-style pedals. Not a great look on my Colnago. Unwilling to switch from road pedals, I stuck with my Keos, but began to unclip only my right foot when it was time to stop. I did this for a few years. It was fine but not ideal.

Around this time, I bought my first gravel bike and remembered the Candy recommendation. I bought a pair and quickly realised why they had been suggested. Easy to locate with your cleat without having to look down, I could swiftly clip out without issue. Yes, I was less locked in than I was when using road pedals, but this wasn’t an issue on gravel. More importantly my hip approved.

Over time, I began to spend far more time on my gravel bike and now use it on the road as well. The greater comfort of the bike is exemplified by the Candy pedals that are still proudly attached to the cranks. I think I’m on my third pair now and continue to love the simplicity and ease of use.

Currently, the Crankbrothers Candy 1 pedals are on sale for 26% off for Amazon Prime Day. Like the bike shop in my past, I'd happily recommend them to anyone looking for a fuss-free two-sided clipless pedal that doesn't cost the earth.

