Struggling to keep air in your gravel tyres? Then check out these tips...

Avoiding punctures isn't always easy when riding gravel but there are a few precautions you can take to keep them at bay

A cyclist navigates a rocky gravel trail in the UK
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to category:
Neal Hunt's avatar
By
published

The recent Gralloch gravel event was a real eye opener for me. Not only did I realise just how far off race fitness I was, I was also stunned by the number of riders I saw on the side of the track with punctures. There's been a lot of talk around wider tyres in the gravel world of late, but I think riders are missing some tricks that those in the MTB world figured out already.

Now obviously punctures are a part of riding bikes that's unavoidable, you will get one at some point, but there are definitely things you can do to minimise the risk. Here are some of my favourite tips to keep you rolling.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1