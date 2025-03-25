Continental’s Terra Adventure gravel tyres see the gap between gravel and MTB narrow

Continental has just released its latest gravel tyre, the Terra Adventure. Like many, it has followed the trend for wider rubber for gravel, but interestingly, the brand has borrowed a lot of tech from its MTB ranges to create something robust and optimized for real-world riding on a variety of terrain, and not just racing.

Designed to complement the existing Terra range, it's a more aggressively treaded option pitched towards bikepacking and, somewhat obviously, adventure riding. Quite what 'adventure' covers is, of course, open to interpretation, but it's an interesting option that bridges the gap between Gravel and MTB. It could be the perfect rubber for those like me in areas where most trails are rough and rocky - a far cry from the champagne gravel often depicted in press launches.

