Pirelli's new 55mm slick tyre is for more than just smooth tarmac

The Cinturato Evo TLR is made from over 50% bio-based and recycled materials and comes in widths from 28mm to 55mm

Pirelli Cinturato Evo TLR
(Image credit: Pirelli)
By
published
Contributions from

Pirelli has launched the Cinturato Evo TLR, an evolution of its popular Cinturato Velo tyre, designed to deliver improved all-round performance across a range of conditions and surfaces - from smooth tarmac to broken gravel.

Pirelli Cinturato Evo TLR

The new tyre isn't just designed to be ridden on tarmac.

(Image credit: Pirelli)

Luke Friend
Freelance writer

Luke Friend has worked as a writer, editor and copywriter for over twenty five years. Across books, magazines and websites, he's covered a broad range of topics for a range of clients including Major League Baseball, Golf Digest, the National Trust and the NHS. He has an MA in Professional Writing from Falmouth University and is a qualified bicycle mechanic. He has been a cycling enthusiast from an early age, partly due to watching the Tour de France on TV. He's a keen follower of bike racing to this day as well as a regular road and gravel rider.

With contributions from

