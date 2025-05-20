Pirelli's new 55mm slick tyre is for more than just smooth tarmac

Pirelli has launched the Cinturato Evo TLR, an evolution of its popular Cinturato Velo tyre, designed to deliver improved all-round performance across a range of conditions and surfaces - from smooth tarmac to broken gravel.

The new tyre isn't just designed to be ridden on tarmac. (Image credit: Pirelli)

The most noticeable change from its predecessor is the tread pattern. Reimagined for all-road use, the Evo TLR adopts a hybrid tread inspired by the Italian brand’s Scorpion Trail III, an endurance motorbike tyre.

The centre features a slick strip for rolling efficiency and smoothness on hard surfaces, while sculpted shoulder sections add grip in less predictable conditions - such as wet roads, loose gravel, or rough tarmac. This design is said to give the Evo TLR a level of versatility that Pirelli says makes it ideal for everything from winter commutes to light gravel riding.

The new tyre is available in 28-55mm widths. (Image credit: Pirelli)

The tyre is tubeless-ready and available in a wide range of widths - from 28mm to 55mm - catering to riders who want low rolling resistance on the road and those looking for a bit more volume when venturing off the beaten track.

Tan wall options are available. (Image credit: Pirelli)

A key component of the Evo TLR is its new SmartEVO AS compound. Pirelli describes it as its “most advanced” rubber formulation to date, blending performance and sustainability. It combines synthetic, bio-based and recycled raw materials, with all natural rubber content being FSC-certified. In total, more than 50% of the compound is made from sustainable sources. Despite this eco-friendly approach, Pirelli claims the compound delivers excellent grip in all weathers, along with increased comfort and long-term durability.

Supporting these claims is the tyre’s construction. A multi-layer casing with reinforced sidewalls - part of Pirelli’s TechWALL+ design - enhances puncture protection without sacrificing ride quality. The result is a tyre built for real-world conditions, where debris, potholes and mixed terrain are just part of the ride.

