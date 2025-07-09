I have been testing products for 20 years and the Vittoria Rubino Pro is my go-to tyre for training, racing, and even time trialing – and they're 15% off this Prime Day

Vittoria is world-renowned for manufacturing some of the best road bike tyres for summer riding, and it's the brand's middle-range options that represent the best value for competitive cyclists. I've been a long-time user of the Vittoria Rubino Pro tyre as it balances attributes such as grip, performance and durability superbly. While Vittoria recently launched an all-new Rubino tyre to align with the company's new corporate look, many of the tyre's endearing features remain unchanged.

And that's why I still believe the outgoing Rubino Pro is a worthy tyre choice for cyclists of all abilities. For training, the Rubino Pro has always appealed to me and never let me down – in fact, I can't recall any mishaps or punctures, and it's this sense of reliability that provides peace of mind cycling.

I've used the Rubino Pro extensively for racing – both in time trials and criteriums and have never felt under-tyred or disadvantaged. I'd rather rest assured knowing I'll get round with no mechanical issues, than opt for lighter, less durable tyres.

