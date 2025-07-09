I have been testing products for 20 years and the Vittoria Rubino Pro is my go-to tyre for training, racing, and even time trialing – and they're 15% off this Prime Day

Vittoria is world-renowned for manufacturing some of the best road bike tyres for summer riding, and it's the brand's middle-range options that represent the best value for competitive cyclists. I've been a long-time user of the Vittoria Rubino Pro tyre as it balances attributes such as grip, performance and durability superbly. While Vittoria recently launched an all-new Rubino tyre to align with the company's new corporate look, many of the tyre's endearing features remain unchanged.

And that's why I still believe the outgoing Rubino Pro is a worthy tyre choice for cyclists of all abilities. For training, the Rubino Pro has always appealed to me and never let me down – in fact, I can't recall any mishaps or punctures, and it's this sense of reliability that provides peace of mind cycling.



I've used the Rubino Pro extensively for racing – both in time trials and criteriums and have never felt under-tyred or disadvantaged. I'd rather rest assured knowing I'll get round with no mechanical issues, than opt for lighter, less durable tyres.

While it can be used as a clincher tyre with inner tubes, I recommend going tubeless, as this format offers unbeatable improvements in ride quality, grip, and puncture protection.

The Vittoria Rubino Pro strikes a good balance between grip, performance, and durability. (Image credit: Tim Russon)

This particular Amazon Prime Day deal features the Rubino Pro IV Graphene 2.0 tyre available in both 25c and 28c widths. For me, 28c is the way to go as the larger tyre volume provides improved comfort, a better contact patch with the road for improved grip and lowered rolling resistance. I've lowered my tyre pressures to 50/55psi front/rear, which has been a game-changer for comfort on the UK's choppy road surfaces.

Tyre width choice may come down to the bike you ride and the clearances it supports, but even if you need to opt for the 25c version, you'll be rewarded by similar levels of performance. This deal is a no-brainer, really.

In terms of specifications, it's also quite light, weighing just 310g (25c) and 345g (28c), neither of which is significantly heavier than the new model.

So what are you waiting for? The Rubino Pro IV Graphene 2.0 normally costs £41.37, but it's 15% off today at £35.09 on Amazon Prime. For more cycling deals, make sure you check out our top picks on all the best bike deals this Amazon Prime Day.

If you're looking for a cheaper tyre, but still require all-round performance and impressive puncture protection, it's worth checking out the Vittoria Zaffiro Pro Graphene 2.0 tyre. While it's not on sale this Amazon Prime Day, it still represents superb value for money at just £16.79 per tyre.