Save £42 on the same tyres that Mathieu Van de Poel won Paris-Roubaix on, this Easter weekend

If it feels like the entire 2025 classics season has been all about tyres, but maybe the unsung hero has been the Pirelli P-Zero Race TLR RS?

Whether the chat has been about the ever-growing volume used within the pro-peloton or Visma's lease-a-bike's controversial inflation system, the subject of tyres has sparked a lot of conversations. My colleague Joe predicts there's even more to come, saying this week that, road tyres have a long way to go, and this year's Paris-Roubaix, which Mathieu van der Poel won, is just the start.

One tyre that doesn't have a long way to go and clearly needs no performance improvements, is the tyre Mathieu chose to win on, the Pirelli P-Zero Race TLR RS . He not only conquered the cobbles of Roubaix but also crossed the finish line first in Milano-Sanremo and the E3 Saxo Classic, twice beating Tadej Pogacar.

Throughout his Classics campaign, MVP stuck to the 30mm version of the P-Zero, but sized up to the 32mm to tackle the brutal cobbles in Northern France.

This deal from Tweeks Cycles is therefore VERY timely. You can now save 25%, which amounts to just over £21 per tyre, on the very same tyre, the Pirelli P-Zero Race TLR RS that he's trusted all Spring...

Pirelli P-Zero Race TLR RS: was £85 now £63.76 at Tweeks Cycles Save 25% The RS moniker, of course, means "Racing Speed," and, as you would expect from a tyre used by the fastest racers in the world, it is optimised for lower rolling resistance, increased grip for better handling in both wet and dry conditions, all whilst keeping the weight to a minimum. This offer covers all of the sizes and sidewall colours available within the P-Zero RS range. This includes both the black and tan wall versions, along with the 30 and 32mm tyres that MVP rode this spring. Price check: Balfes £76 | Sigma $79

Rook, our North American Editor, spent most of 2024 on this tyre and had this to say about it in her first ride review, with them eventually making her Gear of the Year 2024:

"The first thing to note about the new RS tires is that they're remarkably easy to fit" which is always good to hear given the struggles I myself have had recently with a few tubeless tyres.

Rook also echoed why MVP might have selected the Race RS for his classics campaign.

"While these tyres roll along speedily, they're surprisingly comfortable and supple for a race tire. The ride quality is very pleasant and noticeably smoother than the Continental GP5000 or Vittoria Corsa Pro." Ideal for events like Flanders and Roubaix. She also mentions that their wet weather performance, given the rain was forecast for the latter, might be why MVP again chose to run them also.

"The wet-road performance impressed, too, instantly installing a sense of trust in the grip and handling."

Rook rounds of her first ride review with this,

"Pirelli set out to make a fast, comfortable and grippy tire, and it ticks all those boxes."

These deals are currently only available in the UK, but below, you'll find all the best Pirelli P-Zero Race TLR RS deals in your territory.