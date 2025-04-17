Save £42 on the same tyres that Mathieu Van de Poel won Paris-Roubaix on, this Easter weekend

Its rare that Pirelli P-Zero Race TLR RS can be found on sale, and certainly not with a whopping 25% discount, grab a pair this weekend before they go...

Mathieu Van der Poel lifting his bike above his head after crossing the line and winning the 2025 Paris-Roubaix
(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
If it feels like the entire 2025 classics season has been all about tyres, but maybe the unsung hero has been the Pirelli P-Zero Race TLR RS?

Whether the chat has been about the ever-growing volume used within the pro-peloton or Visma's lease-a-bike's controversial inflation system, the subject of tyres has sparked a lot of conversations. My colleague Joe predicts there's even more to come, saying this week that, road tyres have a long way to go, and this year's Paris-Roubaix, which Mathieu van der Poel won, is just the start.

Pirelli P-Zero Race TLR RS
Pirelli P-Zero Race TLR RS: was £85 now £63.76 at Tweeks Cycles

Save 25% The RS moniker, of course, means "Racing Speed," and, as you would expect from a tyre used by the fastest racers in the world, it is optimised for lower rolling resistance, increased grip for better handling in both wet and dry conditions, all whilst keeping the weight to a minimum.

This offer covers all of the sizes and sidewall colours available within the P-Zero RS range. This includes both the black and tan wall versions, along with the 30 and 32mm tyres that MVP rode this spring.

Price check: Balfes £76 | Sigma $79

View Deal

