The stats behind Mathieu van der Poel’s record-breaking Roubaix success

The Dutchman's eighth success in a Monument underlined his standing among the Classics greats

Van der Poel raises a cobbled trophy for the third year in succession after his duel with Pogačar (left)
3 – The Dutchman became the third rider in history to win three consecutive editions of ‘the Hell of the North’ after Octave Lapize (1909-1911) and Francesco Moser (1978-1980)

2 – Following his third victory, there are now just two riders ahead of him in the all-time winner’s list, Belgians Roger De Vlaeminck and Tom Boonen, who each won Roubaix on four occasions

Peter Cossins

Peter Cossins has been writing about professional cycling since 1993, with his reporting appearing in numerous publications and websites including Cycling WeeklyCycle Sport and Procycling - which he edited from 2006 to 2009. Peter is the author of several books on cycling - The Monuments, his history of cycling's five greatest one-day Classic races, was published in 2014, followed in 2015 by Alpe d’Huez, an appraisal of cycling’s greatest climb. Yellow Jersey - his celebration of the iconic Tour de France winner's jersey won the 2020 Telegraph Sports Book Awards Cycling Book of the Year Award.

