The stats behind Mathieu van der Poel’s record-breaking Roubaix success
The Dutchman's eighth success in a Monument underlined his standing among the Classics greats
3 – The Dutchman became the third rider in history to win three consecutive editions of ‘the Hell of the North’ after Octave Lapize (1909-1911) and Francesco Moser (1978-1980)
2 – Following his third victory, there are now just two riders ahead of him in the all-time winner’s list, Belgians Roger De Vlaeminck and Tom Boonen, who each won Roubaix on four occasions
46.921km/h – His average speed was the second-fastest of all-time after his 2024 success at 47.802km/h
Van der Poel and Tadej Pogačar are the first riders to finish on the podium of the season’s first three Monuments (source: Cillian Kelly/The Backpedal Substack)
Van der Poel, Pogačar and Mads Pedersen are the first three riders to finish on the podium at the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix in the same season (source: Cillian Kelly/The Backpedal Substack)
4 – Van der Poel’s third win extended the Dutch run of success to the last four editions following Dylan van Baarle’s victory in 2022
That 2022 edition is the only time Van der Poel finished off the podium in five starts. He was ninth. In 2021, he lost out in a sprint to Sonny Colbrelli, finishing third
Van der Poel is the first rider ever to win consecutive editions of Roubaix with a gap of more than a minute
4 – victories for the Dutch rider in five one-day races this season: the Samyn Classic, Milan-San Remo, E3 Saxo Classic and Roubaix. He was third in Flanders
8 – Monument victories, putting Van der Poel level with Pogačar. They’re both now one behind Costante Girardengo, Fausto Coppi and Sean Kelly in the all-time list, headed by Eddy Merckx with 19 wins and Roger De Vlaeminck with 11
