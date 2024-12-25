Anne-Marije Rook's 2024 Gear of the Year: from the best brakes on the market to great earbuds and a statement t-shirt

In 2024, I fell back in love with road riding and witnessed women’s sports make history time and again

Anne-Marije Rook at the Mondraker press camp
(Image credit: Josh Becker / Mondraker)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

As I sat down to name my favourite products for 2024, I couldn’t help but reminisce about the journeys they’ve been a part of. This year has been filled with memorable rides: from a 120-mile epic, where climbing Mt. Ventoux was just the midpoint, to a trek across Morocco. There were also plenty of adventures had at home, from a spontaneous solo bikepacking overnighter to a rare chance to pedal up one of Portland’s busiest roads, temporarily transformed into a serene, car-free zone after a winter storm. And, of course, a couple of idyllic Pacific Northwest days capped off with a quick dip into a mountain lake.

For years, gravel and adventure riding have been my mainstay, but in 2024, I rediscovered my love for the road: the rhythm of the miles ticking by, the reward of a climb conquered, the changing scenery, and the simplicity of rolling out without debating tyre choices or packing extra gear for self-sufficiency in remote areas. There’s a special allure to the straightforwardness of road cycling that I’d lost touch with, in part, due to a few too many bad encounters with cars while riding.

