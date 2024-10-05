Marianne Vos edges Lotte Kopecky in two-up sprint to seal first Gravel World Championships title

World road champion and multi-discipline star jumped clear with 50km to race in Flemish Brabant, setting up two-horse race for rainbow

Dutch Marianne Vos wins ahead of Belgian Lotte Kopecky in the women elite race at the UCI World Gravel Championships, Saturday 05 October 2024, in Leuven.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Marianne Vos (Netherlands) beat Belgium's Lotte Kopecky in a cagey, two-up sprint at the Gravel World Championships to seal an incredible 14th rainbow jersey across all surfaces and her first in the discipline.

Vos' compatriot Lorena Wiebes took the bronze medal, distancing another Dutchwoman, Puck Pieterse, and Germany's Romy Kasper in the final kilometre of the finishing circuit.

Flo Clifford
