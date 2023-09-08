Pirelli recalls 14,500 tires due to fall hazard

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Italian tire manufacturer Pirelli , together with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, have announced a voluntary recall of the brand’s P ZERO Race tubeless bicycle tires in the US and Canadian markets.

This recall comes after the brand received reports of rapid air loss resulting in minor injuries.

According to the USCPSC, the tire bead may unseat from the rim and lead to rapid air loss in the tires, resulting in loss of control, which poses a potential fall hazard.

“Some products might not guarantee 100% retention of inflation pressure on some rims currently on the market. This combination of rim-tire-pressure, if not properly controlled and set up, might lead to an unsecure bead retention, compromising safety of the whole wheel system,” Pirelli explains.

This issue was spotted specifically on the 28-622 (700x28c) tubeless-ready version of the brand’s P Zero Race clincher tire, sold in 2023, with either yellow, white, red, or gold branding on the sidewalls. A potential 14,500 tires worldwide could be affected. A similar recall was made in the European and UK markets back in July.

To ensure your safety, Pirelli recommends checking the Pirelli tires in your possession for the following tire ID number and the production date code, found on the tire’s sidewall.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model Name Model Number Tire ID Product Date Code 28-622 P ZERO TM Race TLR Classic 3984300 843L All date codes between “1023” to “2423” 28-622 P ZERO TM Race TLR 4149600 496N All date codes between “1023” to “2423” 28-622 P ZERO TM Race TLR Yellow 4204400 044P All date codes between “1023” to “2423” 28-622 P ZERO TM Race TLR White 4204500 045P All date codes between “1023” to “2423” 28-622 P ZERO TM Race TLR Red 4204600 046P All date codes between “1023” to “2423” 28-622 P ZERO TM Race TLR Gold 4416600 166T All date codes between “1023” to “2423”

If you are in possession of one of these recalled tires, please refrain from using the tire and contact your local Pirelli dealer instead for a refund or replacement.