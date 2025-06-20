PNS collab with Colnago, Scarab handmade steel, and a reimagined classic in the latest Parlee P-Zero. Rouvy members read on to the end!

There’s something about a steel gravel bike that appeals. With the growing trend for carbon framed, race-focussed models, a steel tubed machine, to me at least, reflects the roots of the scene, when comfort, practicality and good old fashioned fun trumped speed, aerodynamics and jostling for podium places.

Scarab’s updated Páramo is one such bike. It’s made from the finest Italian metal and is handmade in Colombia, built to tackle that country’s rugged roads, paths and trails.

But if carbon is your thing, we have that too, in the shape of a new Parlee and a collaboration between Colnago and Pas Normal Studios. Both are wonderful looking road bikes that might require you to remortgage your house should you want to own one.

More reasonably priced, and thus practical, is the latest aero bike from Pearson. And we’ve also got details on Rouvy’s updated subscription costs plus two tyres from Hutchinson that are now offered in wider widths.

Scarab Cycles Páramo

The steel framed Páramo now clears 50mm tyres. (Image credit: Scarab Cycles)

Based in the Colombian Andes, Scarab is one of the more interesting framebuilders you’re likely to come across. Its location is central to its appeal; the mountains are home to cycling culture that’s rich in tradition and has produced world-class climbers from Luis Herrara and Nario Quintana to Rigoberto Uran and Egan Bernal. And understandably the terrain informs the bikes it makes. The updated Páramo is one such example.

Arguably the brand’s most celebrated model, the new edition builds on its modern gravel bike credentials to create a bike that Scarab says “is for riders seeking balance between all-road speed and off-road capability.”

The paint work is inspired by Columbia's Chocó Jungle. (Image credit: Scarab Cycles)

The Páramo is made from a combination of Columbus Spirit and Columbus Life steel tubing that Scarab says allows it to imbue each frame with the necessary blend of comfort and responsiveness.

Tyre clearance has been increased to 50mm, made possible by a new rear triangle design that features chainstays and seat stays that allow the bike to clear wider tires and keep enough clearance for larger chainrings, a combination that’s growing in popularity, especially for gravel racers.

The devil is in the details. (Image credit: Scarab Cycles)

Befitting its modern guide, the Páramo uses the T47 bottom bracket and UDH standards as well allowing for a fully integrated cockpit if so desired. It’s also compatible with Scarab’s Colibrí Damping System, an integrated carbon seatpost that helps to smooth out rough terrain.

Last, but certainly not least, is the distinctive colour scheme. Called Tropical Cliché it pays tribute to Chocó Jungle in Colombia, one of the most biologically diverse locations on earth.

Hutchinson Introduces Wider Caracal Race and Challenger Tubeless Tyres

The 35mm Challenger. (Image credit: Hutchinson)

Hutchinson’s two newest tyres span road and gravel with both typifying the trend for greater volume. The road offering is the 35mm Challenger Tubeless, while the gravel option is the 45mm Caracal Race.

The Challenger Tubeless has proven to be a popular endurance road tyre in the existing 28 and 32mm widths and now it’s available in a wider 35mm size. It’s built around a 127 TPI carcass that combines with Hutchinson’s Endurance Bi-Compund, Hardshield dual-layer protection and Airshield tech, a flexible butyl layer that forms a fully airtight internal structure. Together it adds up to what Hutchinson describes as a ‘fit and forget’ solution for ultra-endurance riders.

The 40mm Caracal Race. (Image credit: Hutchinson)

The Caracal Race too gains some additional width. Hutchinson says the 45mm tyre means improved grip and comfort when tackling “the fastest gravel courses”. The semi-slick tyre uses the French brand’s SwiftEasy casing to lower rolling resistance by removing a casing layer at the centre tread. The Mach Tread 3.0 compound is derived from the road and delivers a claimed 25% greater rebound and 10% higher tear resistance, making it ideally suited to today’s gravel races.

Both the Challenger Tubeless and the Caracal Race retail at €62,99 / £54.99 per tyre.

Parlee Z-Zero GT

The Z-Zero GT blends classic lines with modern details. (Image credit: Parlee)

Parlee has been making its Z-Series for a quarter of a century and to celebrate the anniversary of this special road bike, it’s releasing the new Z-Zero GT.

The Massachusetts-based brand describes it as “a fully modern road bike with updated geometry & future-forward compatibility”, while still paying “homage to its lineage, carrying over the classic lines esteemed by riders everywhere”.

Now that's a paint job! (Image credit: Parlee)

So that means lighter and faster, with clearance for 40mm tyres, as well as a titanium T47 bottom bracket and UDH compatibility. The head tube is noticeably slim but still manages to route the brake hoses internally thanks to the fork and its D-shaped steerer. A new carbon layup accounts for the almost 200 gram drop in weight compared to the previous model, while the bottom bracket has been lowered for greater stability, while the chainstay is stiffer for improved power transfer.

Celebrating 25 years in style. (Image credit: Parlee)

There’s also a 25th Anniversary edition, limited to just 25 bikes, featuring a special paint scheme and a build that includes a Campagnolo Super Record Wireless 13-speed groupset.

The new Z-Zero GT frames start at $12,490 with complete bikes starting at $16,490 for Force or Ultegra level builds and all the way up to $22,990 for a range topping build with Campagnolo’s new Super Record 13 drivetrain. The Anniversary model retails at $29,990 and should be ready by autumn.

Rouvy raises subscription costs

Act quickly to lock in current monthly prices. (Image credit: Rouvy)

Price hikes are a fact of life and Rouvy, the indoor cycling app, has announced that it will be raising its subscription costs from July 15th. This means a single rider monthly subscription will increase from $14.99 / £12.99 / €14.99 to $19.99 / £17.99 / €19.99.

However, Rouvy is offering current subscribers to lock in their current price for another year by keeping their annual plan (or switching) before July 15th. The current annual price is $149.99 / €149.99 / £129.99. Riders who have loyalty discounts (15% or higher), can apply this at the checkout for a further reduction.

The UK prices changes... (Image credit: Rouvy)

...and those for US residents. (Image credit: Rouvy)

Alongside the single rider option, Rouvy will continue to offer duo and group subscriptions. The flexible subscription also remains, allowing riders to pause and thus pay only for the months they use.

“Rouvy has grown and evolved significantly over the past few years - both as an app and an experience - but also as a global community. I’m proud of what we’ve built together and it’s exciting to see the direction we’re heading and the new developments underway,” says Petr Samek, Rouvy Co-Founder and CEO.

“ This price increase will help us keep improving Rouvy and delivering the great rides and experiences you love, whilst maintaining the high quality level we continually strive for. We stand by the value that Rouvy provides in terms of a unique indoor riding experience, and our broad range of flexible subscription packages means users have multiple ways to ride at a highly competitive price”.

Pas Normal Studios and Colnago announce an exclusive collaboration at Pitti Uomo 108

Overpriced or reassuringly expensive? (Image credit: Pas Normal Studios)

A fashion show might seem like a rather odd place to launch a limited-edition road bike until you consider the venue is Pitti Uomo 108 in Florence and the two collaborating brands are Italian icon Colnago and purveyors of two-wheeled Scandi-style, Pas Normal Studios, with the latter using the bike to celebrate its 10th anniversary.



The said bike is a Colnago C68 and is limited to just 30 pieces. It “showcases Pas Normal Studios’ signature minimalistic style”, which is to say the paint job and graphics are as subtle as those used on the Danish brand’s clothing.

Subtle branding PNS style. (Image credit: Pas Normal Studios)

The build however is plenty flashy, as is the price tag. Enve wheels and cockpit combine with a Sram Red AXS groupset and finishing kit from the likes of Fizik. If you fancy one they’re available from Pas Normal Studio stores for the princely sum of 16,900 euros.

Pearson Shift

An updated Shift and a new Pearson logo. (Image credit: Pearson)

Pearson has been making bikes for 165 years and doesn’t appear to have missed a step. It’s newest release, the updated Shift, is the epitome of a modern aero bike and displays the British brand’s ability to move expertly with the times.

The UCI-approved model is used by the Pearson Spectra race team and now has clearance for up to 32mm tyres. The frameset is made from what Pearson describes as “an adapted T1000 and Toray M Series Carbon layup to improve compliance and enhance ride quality”. It’s also managed to shed a few grams with this new model a claimed 20% lighter than its predecessor; Pearson has build options weighing as low as 7.6kg in a Size 3.

You may notice a new logo, too, which is part of Pearson’s rebranding, as CEO Scott Davis explains:

"We are also excited to bring our new brand to life with this bike, we have been working on the re-imagination of the oldest Bicycle Company in the world for a year and half, it’s something we haven’t taken lightly, we are very happy and proud to be launching it alongside this amazing bike."

Prices start at £6,100 for a Shimano Ultegra Di2 build and go up to £9,400 for a bike equipped with Sram Red AXS.