Monitor your tyre pressures on the go. Zipp launches inbuilt pressure sensors with latest wheels

Zipp has released four new wheelsets, including two models featuring its Sram AXS Wheel Sensor that allows you to monitor your tyre pressure in real time.

The sensor, that works with a tubeless set up or specific tube, shows a green light when your tyres are at their preset level, and, via the AXS app or Karoo headunit, can give you constant tyre pressure readings.

The four new wheels are the 353 NSW, the 303 SW, the 454 NSW and the 858 NSW. The 353 and the 303's coming with the sensor.

(Image credit: Zipp)

As the first of Zipp’s AXS connected wheels, the 353 NSW delivers in-wheel tyre pressure monitoring on the lightest rim design; the wheels have a claimed weight of 1,310g but Zipp says the revised carbon layup makes the wheel 16% stronger than its predecessor.

(Image credit: Zipp)

If you don't want to ride tubeless the system requires the specially designed ‘smart tube’ with its sensor specific valve.; these come with the wheels and are essentially for emergencies when a tubeless flat can't be plugged.

Designed to be straightforward to use, the technology uses a simple green light to indicate that the tyre pressure is correct. And, like other SRAM AXS components, it's 'shake to wake' tech makes it quick and simple to turn on.

Once the user has set their pressure range in the app the rims flash green. During the ride the pressure can be viewed via the AXS app on a cycling computer or smartphone.

If you're using Zipp's own AXS-native Karoo head unit, you can monitor pressure during your ride and dig into the data afterwards, opening up a world of geekery should you want to test different pressures over a race route or your favourite Strava segments.

Zipp has also teamed up with Goodyear to produce two tyres, one designed exclusively for the 303 SW XPLR wheel and the other Zipp’s 23mm TSS rims, which includes the new 454 NSW.

(Image credit: Zipp)

As for the wheel itself, the 353 NSW features a hookless carbon rim with an internal rim width of 25mm and an undulating 35/40mm rim depth. While the former makes the wheels ideally suited to wider tyres, the latter ‘sawtooth’ profile is designed to make the wheels more versatile, providing speed and stability across a range of road terrain. However, Zipp states that the 353 NSW isn’t ‘approved’ for gravel riding.

(Image credit: Zipp)

The wheel uses the new ZR1 SL hubs with ceramic bearings and 66 points of engagement. Zipp says it’s 30 g lighter than the previous hub used in its NSW wheelsets.

(Image credit: Zipp)

The 303 SW wheelset, also equipped with the AXS Wheel Sensor, is designed as an all-rounder that can tackle both road and gravel, and features a 40mm deep rim with a 25mm internal width. The wide rim is designed to be aerodynamically efficient as well as offering low rolling resistance on wide tyres run at low pressures. The result should be a smoother ride with less rider fatigue.

Like the 353 NSW, the rim’s revised carbon layup is said to deliver greater impact strength with adding weight; claimed weight for the 303 NSW is 1,440g for a pair. It also features the new ZR1 hubs but uses stainless steel bearings.

(Image credit: Zipp)

Zipp describes the updated 454 NSW as the “ultimate road racing wheelset”. While the distinctive sawtooth hookless rim profile, dimple pattern and 53/58mm depths remains, the internal width is now wider to better accommodate today's wider tyres; Zipp says the wheel is best suited to a 28mm wide tyre, achieving what it describes as “the best combination of aerodynamics and rolling resistance”. Again, the new ZR1 SL hubs are in play with ceramic bearings, helping to shave 30g off the weight compared to the previous model.

Similarly, the revamped 853 NSW benefits from the ZR1 hubs and the subsequent reduction in weight. Elsewhere the deep-section aero wheels look to be similar to the previous model, with the 82/85mm rim depth and 23mm internal rim width remaining, along with the Hyperfoil nodes and HexFin dimples.

(Image credit: Zipp)

As for the new tyres, the Goodyear Vector R XPLR has been designed specifically for Zipp’s 303 XPLR wheelset. The 40mm tyre is designed to blend seamlessly with the 303 XPLR’s straight sidewall rim to improve aerodynamics. A 120 TPI casing suggests the tyre should be pretty supple, while Goodyear’s R:Shield and M:Wall protection layers are there to fend off punctures. Claimed weight for the tyre is 440g.

(Image credit: Zipp)

The 29mm Goodyear Eagle F1 R Z29 Aero has been created to partner wheels that use Zipp’s 23mm TSS rim, namely the 404 and 454 models. Aerodynamic efficiency and low rolling resistance is the name of the game here. To help achieve these goals, Aero Lip technology is used, which is said to create the ideal transition from tyre to rim with the aim of reducing drag while also enhancing durability.

As for the construction the Eagle F1 Z29 Aero features a 180 TPI casing and an R:Shield anti-puncture belt, adding up to a tyre that has a claimed weight of just 270 grams.

Pricing

Zipp 353 NSW front wheel: $1,950 / £1,550

Zipp 353 NSW rear wheel: $2,350 / £1,950

Zipp 303 SW front wheel: $1,050 / £800

Zipp 303 SW rear wheel: $1,150 / £900

Zipp 454 SW front wheel: $1,900 / £1,500

Zipp 454 SW rear wheel: $2,300 / £1,900

Zipp 858 SW front wheel: $1,900 / £1,500

Zipp 858 SW rear wheel: $2,300 / £1,900

Goodyear Vector R XPLR / Eagle F1 R Z29 Aero tyres: $90 / £90 per tyre