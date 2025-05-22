Monitor your tyre pressures on the go. Zipp launches inbuilt pressure sensors with latest wheels

Zipps new integrated pressure sensor, gives you the green light to go ride, and opens up a world of geekery. The 353 NSW and 303 SW now come with built in AXS Wheel Sensor

Detail of AXS Wheel Sensor on a Zipp 353 NSW wheel
(Image credit: Zipp)
By
published

Zipp has released four new wheelsets, including two models featuring its Sram AXS Wheel Sensor that allows you to monitor your tyre pressure in real time.

The sensor, that works with a tubeless set up or specific tube, shows a green light when your tyres are at their preset level, and, via the AXS app or Karoo headunit, can give you constant tyre pressure readings.

