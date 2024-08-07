154 riders, 8 stages, €250,000, 1 yellow jersey: the 2024 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift by the numbers

The 2024 event consists of 8 stages in 3 countries, 950 kilometres with 13,566m of elevation, and 154 riders vying for one yellow jersey.

Scenes from the 2023 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift
(Image credit: Future)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published
in News

 The Olympic flame may be extinguished on August 11, but the cycling action reignites on August 12 in Rotterdam, Netherlands, with the start of the third edition of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

This biggest event on the women's cycling calendar spans eight stages over seven days, taking riders from the Netherlands through Belgium and culminating in France atop the legendary Alpe d’Huez.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Anne-Marije Rook
Anne-Marije Rook
North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years. 

Latest
You might also like