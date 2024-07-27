Grace Brown takes gold in rain-soaked women's Olympic time trial ahead of Anna Henderson

Australian avoids danger as wet roads cause several high profile crashes in Paris

Grace Brown during 2024 Olympics TT
Brown on her way to Olympic Gold for Australia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Dan Challis
By
published
in News

Grace Brown took the women's time trial gold medal for Australia in treacherous conditions as the first cycling medals were awarded at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Great Britain's Anna Henderson claimed the silver medal 1:31 behind Brown and just a second ahead of the USA's Chloe Dygert who won the bronze medal.

Dan Challis
Dan Challis

Dan Challis is a freelance journalist based in the Scottish Borders. As well as writing for Cycling Weekly and CyclingNews, Dan also writes a weekly newsletter called Global Peloton.

