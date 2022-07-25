Le maillot est le trophée: The history of the Maillot Jaune and a look at today's iteration
See what's printed inside the yellow jersey of this year's Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Nowadays, the yellow jersey is a symbol of cycling. More recognizable even than the rainbow stripes that signify a world champion. Yet in the early days of the Tour de France, there was no such thing as a yellow jersey. From the Tour’s inception in 1903 until 1919, only a simple green armband was used to help fans and journalists identify the race leader.
The story goes that the 1919 Tour was already two-thirds of the way through when the race director, Henri Desgrange, recognized that there needed to be a clearer identifier of the race leader. A jersey seemed like the most obvious option and he chose yellow in honor of L’Auto-Vélo, the newspaper that sponsored the race and was printed on yellow paper.
And so on July 18, 1919, then-race leader Eugène Christophe premiered the very first yellow Tour de France jersey (opens in new tab).
Many iterations of the iconic jersey have been produced over the hundred years that followed, but this year’s jerseys — the yellow, green, polka dots and white — are produced by Santini. Santini signed a five-year sponsor partnership with race organizers last fall, which will run through the end of the 2026 event.
The Italian brand is on the hook to supply all the official jerseys for the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, the L’Étape du Tour sportif series as well as replica jerseys available to the public.
At the opening stage of the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, Cycling Weekly got a close-up look at the yellow leader’s jersey, which comes with a message printed inside the back of the jersey. And just as the race leader's team logo will be added to the front of the jersey, the leader's name will be printed alongside the inscription inside each jersey.
Le maillot est le trophée
Maillot jaune
Dans vos mains, vous tenez une icône. Aucun autre maillot qui existe dans le monde du sport ne véhicule une histoire aussie profonde que celle du Maillot Jaune. C’est un symbole, non seulement de la victoire, mais aussi de l’histoire et de la culture d’une nation et d’un sport, porté sur les épaules de quelques privilégiés seulement.
2022 marque le début d’un nouveau chapitre et vous inscrit dans l’histoire de ce symbole. Avec une grande fierté, nous pouvons affirmer que ce maillot a été exclusivement fabriqué à la main dans notre usine familiale à Bergame en Italie, où nous habitions la passion du cyclisme depuis 1965.
Félicitations,
[winner’s name to be printed here]
Ce trophé est le vôtre
Transcription:
The jersey is the trophy
The Yellow Jersey
In your hands you hold an icon. No other jersey that exists in the world of sport conveys such a deep history as that of the Yellow Jersey. It is a symbol, not only of victory but also of the history and culture of a nation and a sport, carried on the shoulders of only a select few.
With great pride we can say that this jersey has been exclusively handcrafted in our family owned factory in Bergamo, Italy, where we have had a passion for cycling since 1965.
Congratulation,
[winner's name to be printed here]
This trophy is yours
Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard collected an impressive 11 jerseys throughout the 2022 Tour de France, while Dutch woman Lorena Wiebes became the first woman in 33 years to win an official Tour de France yellow jersey. The Tour de Frances Femmes avec Zwift is ongoing and has seven more iconic yellow jerseys to hand out.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.
Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist.
-
-
Cycling workout of the week #3: MAP (Maximal Aerobic Power) efforts - Boost your speed on steep climbs [1hr 5 mins]
Do if…you want to build your maximal aerobic engine to stay with your mates on four to six minute climbs
By Andy Turner • Published
-
Marianne Vos bummed but 'absolutely aware of how special it is to be standing here right now'
Legendary Dutchwoman comes up short in opening stage, but awed by the event and fans
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
Marianne Vos bummed but 'absolutely aware of how special it is to be standing here right now'
Legendary Dutchwoman comes up short in opening stage, but awed by the event and fans
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
The highest power and the highest pay: is Lorena Wiebes on the move?
After winning the opening stage of the Tour de France Femmes rumours emerged alleging Lorena Wiebes is moving to SDWorx at the end of the year
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
Tour de France 2022: Jasper Philipsen wins Stage 21 sprint
Jasper Philipsen was first over the finish line as Jonas Vingegaard sealed a Tour de France victory that he and Denmark can be proud of
By Jack Elton-Walters • Published
-
Tour de France Femmes: the story about Lorena Wiebes’ podium baby
The first yellow jersey winner of the women’s Tour de France stood atop the podium with a surprise baby. Here's why.
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
Lorena Wiebes takes historic stage victory and Tour de France Femmes yellow
Another excellent performance from the Team DSM lead out sees the Dutch rider sprint into history
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
Geraint Thomas proves doubters wrong with another Tour de France podium: 'Deep down I knew I could still be good'
It's been a tumultuous three-year journey back to the Tour podium for Thomas
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift 2022: Everything You Need to Know
Tour de France Femmes 2022: Everything You Need to Know. The route, the prize money and the favourites for the women’s Tour de France revival
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
Team SD Worx in blue for teammate Amy Pieters at Tour opener
Dutch team SD Worx replaces pink and yellow kit for a blue one, designed by teammate Amy Pieters who severe brain injuries after crashing at a team training camp in December.
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published