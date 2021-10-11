Santini to make Tour de France leader's jerseys in 2022
Santini will be replacing French brand Le Coq Sportif after a 10 year partnership with the race
Santini have been confirmed to be the new kit provider for the Tour de France leaders in 2022, after a 10 year partnership with Le Coq Sportif comes to a close.
The Italian cycling clothing brand already makes the jersey's for the UCI and UEC with the rainbow and European jerseys given to the riders on the podium both being made by the brand.
Taking over from French brand, Le Coq Sportif, who has made the leader's jerseys for the Tour for the last 10 years after they took over from Nike in 2011, after 25 years away from the race.
>>> Tadej Pogačar adds World Championships and Giro d'Italia to his wish list but is not done with the Tour de France
CEO of Santini Monica Santini said: "This agreement shines out in the portfolio of partnerships our company has built up over its 50-plus years in the professional cycling world.
"Signing this agreement was a hugely emotional experience for us and we are genuinely thrilled to announce this partnership with the Tour de France.
"It marks the continuation of a relationship with ASO begun with the sponsorship of the Vuelta a España and followed on with the Deutschland Tour. Now we have also added with the most important race on the international cycling calendar to our tally."
The jerseys will not just be for the men's race as the brand new eight-day Tour de France Femmes race, as well as the jerseys for the l'Etape du Tour amateur sportive.
The agreement signed is for five years.
CEO of ASO, Yann Le Moënner, added: "We are glad and proud to welcome Santini on the Tour de France. A new chapter has opened itself for the leader jerseys of La Grande Boucle thanks to this historic brand of cycling equipment.
"It will offer high-performance products with creative designs to both the elite of world cycling and the regular amateur riders who will once again be present on all the events organised by ASO."
While Santini is an Italian brand, it does not make the jerseys for the Italian Grand Tour, the Giro d'Italia, as those are made by Castelli.
Hi, I'm one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter. Proud Yorkshireman from the UK's answer to Flanders, Calderdale, go check out the cobbled climbs!
I started watching cycling back in 2010, before all the hype around London 2012 and Bradley Wiggins at the Tour de France. In fact, it was Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck's battle in the fog up the Tourmalet on stage 17 of the Tour de France.
It took me a few more years to get into the journalism side of things, but I had a good idea I wanted to get into cycling journalism by the end of year nine at school and started doing voluntary work soon after. This got me a chance to go to the London Six Days, Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain to name a few before eventually joining Eurosport's online team while I was at uni, where I studied journalism. Eurosport gave me the opportunity to work at the world championships in Harrogate back in the awful weather.
After various bar jobs, I managed to get my way into Cycling Weekly in late February of 2020 where I mostly write about racing and everything around that as it's what I specialise in but don't be surprised to see my name on other news stories.
When not writing stories for the site, I don't really switch off my cycling side as I watch every race that is televised as well as being a rider myself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager. Maybe too regular.
My bike is a well used Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on my local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being my preferred terrain.
-
-
Delko team goes bust after financial difficulties
Delko's financial problems sees them fold after ten years in the peloton
By Ryan Dabbs •
-
Tadej Pogačar adds World Championships and Giro d'Italia to his wish list but is not done with the Tour de France
The Slovenian says he's still hungry to win at the Tour despite his dominance over the last year
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Mark Cavendish beats Tim Merlier to sprint victory in post-Tour de France crit
The British sprinter was on the podium again in the lucrative exhibition race in Flanders
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Five talking points from stage 20 of the Tour de France 2021
Pogačar secures yellow (shock), Van Aert is back, and heart-break for Küng - don’t miss these moments
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Stefan Bissegger: Previous generations couldn’t race for themselves - now when you’re good you can get results
The Swiss time trial specialist explains why he thinks younger riders are emerging as stars
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Magnus Cort's Instagram hotel reviews are the comedic content you didn't realise you needed
The EF Education - Nippo takes us on a worldwide tour of hotel rooms
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Mark Cavendish responds after video emerges of him shouting at mechanic at Tour de France
On the morning of stage 19 Cavendish had problems with his bike, making his frustration clear in front of fans
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Who knew? Watching a Tour de France mountain stage is a journey of community, of freebies, of nonsense, of joyous merriment
Chris Marshall-Bell drove past the thousands of fans on Luz Ardiden on stage 18 of the Tour de France and then watched the final kilometres from the roadside. He realised what he knew all along.
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Going for broke: why breaks have been so successful at this year's Tour
Crashes, fatigue and a growing trend for Classics-style aggressive racing has led to this Tour being one of the most watchable for years
By Peter Cossins •
-
Will Richard Carapaz ride the Vuelta a España 2021?
The Ineos Grenadiers rider is third overall in the Tour de France, but may already be looking ahead to his next goal
By Chris Marshall-Bell •