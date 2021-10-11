Santini to make Tour de France leader's jerseys in 2022

Santini have been confirmed to be the new kit provider for the Tour de France leaders in 2022, after a 10 year partnership with Le Coq Sportif comes to a close.

The Italian cycling clothing brand already makes the jersey's for the UCI and UEC with the rainbow and European jerseys given to the riders on the podium both being made by the brand.

Taking over from French brand, Le Coq Sportif, who has made the leader's jerseys for the Tour for the last 10 years after they took over from Nike in 2011, after 25 years away from the race.

>>> Tadej Pogačar adds World Championships and Giro d'Italia to his wish list but is not done with the Tour de France

CEO of Santini Monica Santini said: "This agreement shines out in the portfolio of partnerships our company has built up over its 50-plus years in the professional cycling world.

"Signing this agreement was a hugely emotional experience for us and we are genuinely thrilled to announce this partnership with the Tour de France.

"It marks the continuation of a relationship with ASO begun with the sponsorship of the Vuelta a España and followed on with the Deutschland Tour. Now we have also added with the most important race on the international cycling calendar to our tally."

The jerseys will not just be for the men's race as the brand new eight-day Tour de France Femmes race, as well as the jerseys for the l'Etape du Tour amateur sportive.

The agreement signed is for five years.

CEO of ASO, Yann Le Moënner, added: "We are glad and proud to welcome Santini on the Tour de France. A new chapter has opened itself for the leader jerseys of La Grande Boucle thanks to this historic brand of cycling equipment.

"It will offer high-performance products with creative designs to both the elite of world cycling and the regular amateur riders who will once again be present on all the events organised by ASO."

While Santini is an Italian brand, it does not make the jerseys for the Italian Grand Tour, the Giro d'Italia, as those are made by Castelli.