SRAM releases new Red XPLR AXS groupset in 13-speed, plus mega wide, aerodynamic gravel wheels and gravel-specific handlebar

SRAM has responded to the explosion of gravel racing with a 13-speed Red XPLR AXS groupset, and some wide, aero gravel wheels. But is aero really a thing for most gravel riders?

SRAM releases 13-speed RED XPLR AXS groupset and wide Zipp 303 gravel wheels
SRAM has refreshed its top-tier gravel components, with an update of the electronic Red XPLR AXS groupset, incorporating new technologies and going 13-speed. Also launched are Zipp 303 XPLR SW & S wheelsets with extra wide, deep rims, and Zipp SL 70 XPLR carbon handlebars. 

But why now? There’s no question, gravel riding has exploded in the last few years and continues to gain momentum. Gravel events and races are popping up everywhere (think The Gralloch, Dirty Reiver, Unbound Gravel and the Migration Gravel Race) and, as a result, the fields are getting hugely competitive. All the leading brands are releasing gravel-specific components, with Shimano GRX, SRAM XPLR and Campagnolo Ekar in their ranges. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
ComponentWeightPriceFeatures
Zipp 303 XPLR SW wheelset1496gFront - £750 / $1,000; Rear - £850 / $1,100700c / carbon hookless rim / ZR1 hub / 32mm internal rim width / maximum tyre pressure 50psi
Zipp 303 XPLR S wheelset1610gFront - £500 / $650; Rear - £600 / $750700c / carbon hookless rim / 76/176 hubs / 32mm internal rim width / maximum tyre pressure 50psi
Goodyear XPLR Inter tyre525g£80 / $80700x45 / tubeless complete / folding bead
Goodyear XPLR Slick tyre455g£80 / $80700x45 / tubeless complete / folding bead
SL 70 XPLR handlebar240g (44cm)£320 / $320Carbon / 31.8mm clamp diameter / 70mm reach / 115mm drop / available in 40, 42, 44, 46, 48mm widths
SRAM RED XPLR AXS groupset with power meter2488g£3,980 / $3,97910-46T cassette / 172.5mm cranks / 160mm rotors

