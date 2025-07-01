Canyon is back with another funky handlebar, and two all-new Grizls

When Canyon first launched the Grizl in 2021, it did so to fill a gap in its gravel lineup. The Grail, with its light frame, tighter tyre clearance and sharp geometry, was squarely aimed at the speed-focused end of the gravel spectrum. The Grizl was to complement it as a more rugged, adventure-focused platform with bigger tyre clearance, a more relaxed fit, and plenty of mounts for bikepacking.

Four years on, Canyon is back with an overhauled Grizl — now split into two models — that leans even further into the wild side, complete with beefy tyre clearance, mullet gearing and an unconventional handlebar option that’s sure to divide opinion.

