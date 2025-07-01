Canyon is back with another funky handlebar, and two all-new Grizls

When Canyon first launched the Grizl in 2021, it did so to fill a gap in its gravel lineup. The Grail, with its light frame, tighter tyre clearance and sharp geometry, was squarely aimed at the speed-focused end of the gravel spectrum. The Grizl was to complement it as a more rugged, adventure-focused platform with bigger tyre clearance, a more relaxed fit, and plenty of mounts for bikepacking.

Four years on, Canyon is back with an overhauled Grizl — now split into two models — that leans even further into the wild side, complete with beefy tyre clearance, mullet gearing and an unconventional handlebar option that’s sure to divide opinion.

We all remember the controversial double-decker hover bar Canyon debuted on the Grail back in 2018. Half the internet deemed it too ugly to be ridden. The other half quietly admitted it was actually… kinda comfy. Clearly, Canyon has decided it’s time to shake things up again. This time, with the so-called “Full Mounty” cockpit, a touring handlebar meant to offer additional mounting points and hand positions.

Meet the new Grizl: two bikes, one frame

(Image credit: Canyon Bicycles)

The new Grizl line now splits into two distinct builds, both based on a redesigned carbon frame that replaces the old CF SL and CF SLX models:

The Grizl OG stays closest to the original formula — do-it-all gravel bike for single-day adventures, weekend rides and general-purpose mixed-surface fun.

The Grizl Escape is aimed at ultra-distance riders and bikepackers alike with more relaxed gearing, bigger load capacity, and that wild cockpit.

Both models are built around the same “light but super tough” carbon frame, which has been updated to fit bigger tyres, handle more bags, tidy up the cable situation and more relaxed geometry. Compared to the outgoing model, the new Grizl gets:

54 mm tyre clearance (vs. the current 50mm)

More mounts, more storage, more frame triangle volume

Front and rear rack compatible - a first for Canyon on carbon frames

Semi-integrated routing

UDH compatible

Standard standards, round seatposts, external clamps, 1 1/8” fork steerer

But interestingly: a press fit bottom bracket - PF86 to be exact

7 sizes for riders from 160 – 200 cm+ (no more 3xs)

Build options that include dynamo lighting, the Full Mounty cockpit and mullet gearing

The new Geo

(Image credit: Canyon Bicycles)

The Full Mounty

(Image credit: Canyon Bicycles)

Canyon is using this Grizl launch to debut their take on a long-distance, off-road touring handlebar, resembling the likes of a Redshift Kitchen Sink bar or Jones' H bar.

For long-distance bikepackers, handlebar space tends to run out quickly. Between the straps of the bar bag, a GPS Unit, dynamo light, snack bags and more, soon you're left with very little space for your hands and/or compromising your mechanical shifters. With the Full Mounty, Canyon aims to offer riders both more hand positions and gear mounting options.

The cockpit consist of a 31.8mm aluminium bar with an extra set of crossbars for mounting space. There are flattened and textured tops, a subtle backsweep, and a 14-degree flare in the 114mm drops for extra stability when things get loose.

The bars come in for size:

- 50mm reach, 420 mm width

- 60mm reach, 420 mm width

- 60mm reach, 440 mm width

- 70mm reach, 440 mm width

Of course, not everyone wants a jungle gym for a handlebar. The GRIZL OG therefore comes spec'd with Canyon’s HB0067 bar, a conventional round alloy unit with a slight flare. But for those who do want the Full Mounty on the Grizl OG or a standard handlebar on the Escape, the bars will be available for aftermarket purchase.

Gearing and drivetrain

(Image credit: Canyon Bicycles)

The gearing is another aspect that differentiates the Grizl OG from the Grizl Escape version. While the OG sticks with standard gravel offerings from the SRAM XPLR and Shimano GRX range, the Escape models uses a mullet setup, combining road chainrings with mountain bike cassettes to offer even bigger ranges to make hauling loads up big climbs that bit more manageable.



The entry models will have mechanical shifting while the mid- and top-tier models will use SRAM's AXS and Shimano's Di2 electronic offerings.

Suspension and power, if you want it

(Image credit: Canyon Bicycles)

For those intrigued by Canyon's gravel suspension fork, released in May, several new Grizl models will be spec'd with the Canyon’s DT Swiss Rift fork, offering 40mm of air-sprung, fully tunable travel. However, Cycling Weekly was told that none of the Rift fork-equipped models will be available in 2025.

The suspension fork features a bar-mounted remote lockout, internal cable routing and a series of lowrider mounts rated for 3kg per side.

(Image credit: Canyon Bicycles)

A few new Grizl models also debut ECLIPS, Canyon’s new fully integrated power system for off-grid adventures. Inspired by the kind of DIY dynamo setups that have gotten popular in ultra0endurance races, ECLIPS is designed to do the job straight out of the box.

The heart of the system is a SON dynamo hub paired with a compact, internal Lupine Smartcore battery. As long as your wheels are turning, it’s charging — the lights and any other electronic device that needs topping off.

Lighting is provided by a Lupine Nano SL front light with three beam settings. and a C14 rear light, both STVZO-approved.

Everything is managed by Canyon’s BlackBox controller, which balances power between the lights, the battery and your gadgets. Canyon's app is there to give you a peace of mind, allowing you to check battery status, customise settings, and push over-the-air firmware updates.

Availability and pricing

(Image credit: Canyon Bicycles)

The line of all-new Grizl models is available from the Canyon website starting 1 July 2025.

The range starts at $ 2,799 / £ 2,249 for the GRIZL CF 6:, an OG version with SRAM Apex mechanical shifting. The top-end model is the GRIZL CF 9 with a SRAM Red AXS groupset and the ECLIPS lighting system for € 7,999 / £ 7,449.

Only select models will be available in the US, pricing indicated accordingly:



GRIZL CF 6: € 2,399 / £ 2,249 / $ 2,799

GRIZL CF 7: € 2,699 / £ 2,499

GRIZL CF 7 Escape: € 2,999 / £ 2,799 / $ 3,399

GRIZL CF 8 RIFT: € 3,499 / £ 3,299

GRIZL CF 8 Di2: € 4,999 / £ 4,649

GRIZL CF 8 ECLIPS Escape: € 4,299 / £ 3,999 / $4,699

GRIZL CF 9 RIFT Escape: € 6,999 / £ 6,499

GRIZL CF 9 AXS ECLIPS: € 7,999 / £ 7,449