Canyon launches DT Swiss developed suspension fork with 40mm of travel

Canyon has just unveiled the Grail CFR RIFT, a bold new addition to its gravel racing arsenal - and it arrives with a headline innovation: the F 132 ONE, a 40mm-travel suspension fork developed entirely in-house by Canyon in collaboration with DT Swiss.

The move marks a significant statement of intent from the German direct-to-consumer brand. Not only has Canyon developed an entirely new fork platform - a rare and complex feat in itself - but it’s done so to meet the growing demands of top-tier gravel racing, where terrain is only getting faster, rougher, and more technical.

The new fork is the making of a 4-year partnership with DT Swiss. (Image credit: Canyon)

For a bike brand to build its own fork is rare. For that fork to land on a high-performance gravel platform - developed over four years with a brand like DT Swiss - says a lot about Canyon’s confidence in the gravel market's trajectory.

With clearance for up to 50mm tyres, expect to see this as an option for all gravel bikes in the Canyon range going forward. (Image credit: Canyon)

After four years in development, the F 132 ONE fork delivers 40mm of travel and weighs in at 1,340g (bare fork). Designed from the ground up for gravel race bikes, it features a 435mm axle-to-crown length, tapered steerer, and a 56mm offset. While it can clear tyres up to 50mm wide, the RIFT frame remains specced for a 42mm maximum, keeping it within the envelope of performance-focused race geometry.

It must be said too, that with its sleek profile and understated graphics, the fork integrates cleanly into the Grail’s aesthetic. With gravel racing becoming increasingly more technical, and more grueling, Canyon hopes that this fork will help racers facing longer distances over battered tracks and washboard descents. At a time when DNF rates in big gravel events are rising, Canyon’s approach doubles down on durability as well as outright speed.

Suspension can be locked out from the remote lockout lever. (Image credit: Canyon)

The Grail CFR RIFT itself is built on the same ultralight carbon platform Canyon launched last year, known for its responsive ride and racy geometry. But paired with the new suspension fork, it now aims to smooth the edges without dulling the feedback.

Completing the build is Shimano’s new GRX 825 Di2 2x12 electronic drivetrain, DT Swiss GRC1100 50mm wheels, and Canyon’s own Gear Groove CP0047 Pro cockpit—an aero-tuned design featuring a 16-degree flare and 400mm width. Priced at €7,999, the Grail CFR RIFT is not yet available in the US, but is expected to launch there in due course.

While the RIFT takes centre stage, the rest of the Grail family hasn’t been overlooked. All CFR builds now feature Canyon’s CP0047 Gear Groove Pro cockpit, while CF SLX models gain power meters as standard, and cockpit widths have been refined across the range for a more race-tuned fit. The lineup includes the Grail CFR AXS (€8,499) with SRAM Red AXS XPLR 1x13 and DT Swiss GRC1100 wheels; the Grail CFR Di2 (€7,199) with Shimano GRX 825 Di2 2x12; and the Grail CF SLX 8 Di2 (€5,199) which pairs GRX Di2 with DT Swiss GRC1400 wheels. More accessible builds include the Grail CF 8 1X (€2,999) with GRX 822 1x12 and G1800 wheels, and the entry-level Grail CF 7 (€2,399), which features GRX 822 2x12 and Gravel LN wheels.

For more information, check out the Canyon website.