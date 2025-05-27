Canyon launches DT Swiss developed suspension fork with 40mm of travel

The new suspension fork, aimed at gravel riding is the culmination of a 4-year project with DT Swiss

Canyon F132 ONE fork
(Image credit: Canyon)
Joe Baker's avatar
By
published

Canyon has just unveiled the Grail CFR RIFT, a bold new addition to its gravel racing arsenal - and it arrives with a headline innovation: the F 132 ONE, a 40mm-travel suspension fork developed entirely in-house by Canyon in collaboration with DT Swiss.

The move marks a significant statement of intent from the German direct-to-consumer brand. Not only has Canyon developed an entirely new fork platform - a rare and complex feat in itself - but it’s done so to meet the growing demands of top-tier gravel racing, where terrain is only getting faster, rougher, and more technical.

Joe Baker
Joe Baker
Tech Writer

Joe is Cycling Weekly's tech writer. He's always had a love for bikes, since first riding a two wheeled steed before the age of four. Years down the line, Joe began racing at 16, and enjoyed great experiences internationally, racing in Italy, Spain and Belgium to name a few locations. Always interested in tech, Joe even piloted his Frankenstein hill climb bike to a Junior National Title in 2018.  After taking a step back from elite level racing in April 2022, Joe joined our team as a freelancer, before becoming Tech Writer in May 2023. 

