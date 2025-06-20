Canyon launches 'beginner' sub-£1,000 road bike in attempt to break down cost barriers to cycling

In a boost for those who fear road cycling is getting too expensive, Canyon has launched a new "beginner" bike for under £1,000 ($1,399 in the US).

The new Endurace AllRoad comes with an aluminium frame and a carbon fork, a Shimano CUES groupset, a wide tyre clearance, and hydraulic brakes.

The AllRoad has been launched in a market where many top-level bikes are well over £10,000, and entry-level bikes have been gradually creeping up in price too - we are no longer in a world where a Specialized Allez costs £750.

The bike the AllRoad is likely replacing, the Canyon Endurace 6 is also £949, but came with rim brakes and 28mm of clearance; the new version is very much for 2025 riding. The AllRoad would be a comfortable beginner option on or off road, depending on wheel and tyre choice.

In a press release, Canyon wrote: "Growing numbers of riders are looking for that one road bike that can handle a bit of everything—group rides, commutes, gran fondos, a smattering of gravel… However, the challenge for many cyclists (particularly those new to the sport) remains the cost of entry.

"True, high-performance bikes with hydraulic disc brakes, durable drivetrains, and wheels that roll fast and stay true generally carry price tags that feel high to beginner (or simply cash-strapped) riders. That’s why Canyon is introducing the new Endurace AllRoad model."

The bike comes with with 35c Schwalbe G-One Comp tyres on Alex rims and Shimano hubs, a very versatile wheel and tyre option. It has Shimano's new CUES 2x10-speed shifting with a wide range 11-39T cassette and 50/34T chainset. The carbon fork is sub-400g, and the frame comes in seven sizes (2XS to 2XL) for compatibility with a host of different riders.

Crucially, it comes with hydraulic Shimano CUES disc brakes, as opposed to rim brake and mechanical disc options on many other 'affordable' bikes. It also has rack compatibility, which is a boon for people hoping to dabble in bikepacking or commuting with the model.

The Endurace AllRoad would be even more affordable in the UK through Cycle to Work, which would mean saving around £200.

The bike is on sale from today from Canyon's website.