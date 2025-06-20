Canyon launches 'beginner' sub-£1,000 road bike in attempt to break down cost barriers to cycling

The Endurace AllRoad comes with a carbon fork, Shimano CUES groupset and 40mm of tyre clearance

Canyon Endurace AllRoad
(Image credit: Canyon)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

In a boost for those who fear road cycling is getting too expensive, Canyon has launched a new "beginner" bike for under £1,000 ($1,399 in the US).

The new Endurace AllRoad comes with an aluminium frame and a carbon fork, a Shimano CUES groupset, a wide tyre clearance, and hydraulic brakes.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1