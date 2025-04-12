We thought this all-road tyre delivered comfort, speed and durability but was let down by the cost – as if by magic, you can now get 40% off at Competitive Cyclist

The WTB Exposure TCS tyre is now available at one of the lowest prices, making this fast-adventure-ready tyre a bargain buy

In our recent review of the WTB Exposure TCS tyre, we awarded this new gravel-friendly tyre an impressive 4.5 out of 5 stars. It just missed out on that elusive perfect score as we found the premium cost difficult to justify.

However, currently at Competitive Cyclist and Backcountry, both sites are offering a significant 40% discount on the tested 36mm version and 35% off the 30mm version. This discount lowers the price from $65.95 to $39.57 for the 36mm and from $65.95 to $42.94 for the 30mm. These deals apply to the black side-walled versions; tan walls are available but with a smaller discount.

WTB Exposure TCS 36mm
WTB Exposure TCS 36mm: was $65.95 now $39.57 at Competitive Cyclist

Save 40% This is the best WTB Exposure TCS price we've seen so far this year – it's only in the Black wall 36mm sizing. If you want the 30mm, see below. The tan wall versions with added SG2 puncture protection are also available at Competitive Cyclist or Backcountry, and they have all the size options, but you'll have to pay almost full price.

Read our full WTB Exposure TCS review.

WTB Exposure TCS 30mm
WTB Exposure TCS 30mm: was $65.95 now $42.94 at Competitive Cyclist

Save 35% on the 30mm version of the WTB Exposure TCS. In our testing, we felt the 36mm was a bit extreme for most all-road riding, so this 30mm version is the way to go if you prefer a narrower tyre. This price is only for the Black wall version – tan is available but costs more.

