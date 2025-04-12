We thought this all-road tyre delivered comfort, speed and durability but was let down by the cost – as if by magic, you can now get 40% off at Competitive Cyclist

In our recent review of the WTB Exposure TCS tyre, we awarded this new gravel-friendly tyre an impressive 4.5 out of 5 stars. It just missed out on that elusive perfect score as we found the premium cost difficult to justify.

However, currently at Competitive Cyclist and Backcountry, both sites are offering a significant 40% discount on the tested 36mm version and 35% off the 30mm version. This discount lowers the price from $65.95 to $39.57 for the 36mm and from $65.95 to $42.94 for the 30mm. These deals apply to the black side-walled versions; tan walls are available but with a smaller discount.

It's one of the lowest prices we've ever encountered for these tubeless-ready tyres, so if you've read the WTB Exposure TCS tyre review and are preparing your bike for summer with some fresh rubber, this deal on some of the best gravel tyres around is worth snapping up quickly.

WTB Exposure TCS 30mm: was $65.95 now $42.94 at Competitive Cyclist Save 35% on the 30mm version of the WTB Exposure TCS. In our testing, we felt the 36mm was a bit extreme for most all-road riding, so this 30mm version is the way to go if you prefer a narrower tyre. This price is only for the Black wall version – tan is available but costs more.

WTB brands the Exposure TCS as a ‘Fast Adventure’ tyre, and we reviewed both the available sizes in 30mm and 36mm. Our tester was happy to report they delivered both comfort and peace of mind on poor road surfaces, especially in the 36mm. Noting no worries hitting lighter gravel paths, the TCS confirmed its all-road credentials with ease.

The 30mm version was a great all-around option. It still had plenty of supple cushioning, but it was a bit lighter and had better handling. Our reviewer said while testing it out in Spain, "The volume and sturdiness of the (30mm) tyre were great when taking some less-than-perfect service roads or cutting between the almond groves on their cracked concrete tracks."

In summing up the WTB tyres we said, "The WTB Exposure combines durability, suppleness and speed, making light work of poorly surfaced roads and smooth trails. It is ideal for riders who want a worry-free tyre for bikepacking, commuting or back lane exploring but don’t want to sacrifice too much in the way of speed or comfort." and finished by saying, "the prices are on the premium side, but longevity and ride quality should offset that in part at least."

With the price reduced by up to 40%, those comments confirm that the WTB Exposure TCS is even more of a bargain buy. Although these deals are US only, below you'll find the best WTB Exposure tyre prices available in your location.