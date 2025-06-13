Yes, I know, its summer but the Exposure Lights Strada Mk12 RS is very rarely on sale – it's got almost £50 off and I'd suggest grabbing one fast

The Exposure Lights Strada Mk12 RS mounted on a Zipp bar
Exposure Lights are some of the best bike lights on the market, and as a professional deals hunter, outside of big shopping sales events like Black Friday, I've never seen Exposure Lights discounted.

Right now, at Tweeks Cycles you can grab the Exposure Lights Strada Mk12 RS front light for just £279 – which is a generous 15% off. That is a saving of almost £50.

Exposure Lights Strada Mk12 RS
Exposure Lights Strada Mk12 RS : was £325 now £279 at Tweeks Cycles

Save £46: The Exposure Lights Strada Mk12 RS AKTIV Front Light is an outstanding light, and even though it's summer and lights might not be at the top of your shopping list – these rarely have any discount, so grab it while you can. Features include a powerful output of 1,450 lumens and AKTIV technology, which auto-dims the light when oncoming vehicles are detected. There's also a DayBright mode for safe daytime riding and an LED display for real-time battery management.

