Yes, I know, its summer but the Exposure Lights Strada Mk12 RS is very rarely on sale – it's got almost £50 off and I'd suggest grabbing one fast

Exposure Lights are some of the best bike lights on the market, and as a professional deals hunter, outside of big shopping sales events like Black Friday, I've never seen Exposure Lights discounted.

Right now, at Tweeks Cycles you can grab the Exposure Lights Strada Mk12 RS front light for just £279 – which is a generous 15% off. That is a saving of almost £50.

Get the Exposure Lights Strada Mk12 RS for just £279 at Tweeks Cycles.

The Strada holds a highly coveted spot in our bike light buyers' guide as the front light, which delivers the best beam pattern. However, this light comes with much more than just a pretty beam.

Exposure lights have proven to have a 'bombproof' build, and this one, in particular, is packed with clever tech. While there are cheaper lights with the same amount of lumens output, our testing proved that the Exposure Strada is one of the best – a mighty fine light that, if you have the money to invest, won’t disappoint.

Based in the UK, Exposure Lights is renowned for producing well-made and durable cycling lights packed with the latest innovative technology – which means it'll be lighting your way for years to come. However, this quality and attention to detail means they come with a hefty price tag that, for me, has been out of my budget – as much as I've lusted after them for many years.

I've been looking for a deal on one of these for ages, so I'll be pulling the trigger before it's sold out. This deal is currently only available in the UK, but below, you'll find all the best Exposure Lights deals in your territory.