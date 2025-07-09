I’m a cycling tech journalist and can't recommend this Magicshine ALLTY 1200 Amazon Prime Day deal enough

As someone who rides upwards of 26,000km a year, I'm an advocate for bicycling safety and ensuring I stay visible to other cyclists and road users. While this can be achieved by wearing brighter clothes, the most effective way to improve your visibility on the bike is by using a high-quality front and rear light.

Having tested myriad bike lights over the years, I've always turned to Magicshine as the company's product portfolio is brimming with options for all occasions. Magicshine came out on top in our best bike lights group test last year, with the ALTY 1000 and SEEMEE 300 models winning the categories for best front and rear lights, respectively.

As its name suggests, the Magicshine ALLTY 1200, packs an extra 200 lumens over the ALTY 1000 for increased on-road or trail illumination and visibility to other cyclists. Vitally for road use, it offers three brightness modes, not to mention a handy anti-glare feature, which softens part of the beam so you don't blind oncoming traffic.

The Magicshine ALLTY 1200 charges via USB-C, and can even be used as a power bank to charge other tech. (Image credit: Magicshine)

At 165g, there's not a significant weight penalty, and for road use, I mount mine in reverse so it hangs underneath my handlebar, which doesn't affect my hand position.

The primary talking point for bike lights is battery life, and depending on your mode, you can expect between two and nine hours of runtime from the ALLTY 1200. The best I've managed is eight hours from a single charge, but Magicshine lists 12 hours as the maximum runtime. The rechargeable battery takes approximately three hours to charge fully, but the kicker here is that it can also serve as a mobile power bank for any of your USB-C compatible devices, including the Garmin Edge, Wahoo Elemnt and Hammerhead cycling computers range.

Interested? Thought so. We've managed to unearth a 30% off deal on the Magicshine ALLTY 1200 front light on Amazon Prime, now priced at £56.99, down from £79.99.

You're welcome.

Magicshine ALLTY 1200: was £79.99 now £56.99 at Amazon With a 12-hour max runtime and 1200-lumen output, the Magicshine ALLTY 1200 is one of my top picks and the light I recommend to all my cycling friends. If you want to improve your visibility on the bike in all aspects, you can't go wrong here.

If you want to pair the ALLTY 1200 with a solid rear light, I'd suggest looking at something such as the Magicshine SEEMEE 300 as mentioned above.