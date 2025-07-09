I’m a cycling tech journalist and can't recommend this Magicshine ALLTY 1200 Amazon Prime Day deal enough

Whether you're riding in winter or summer, bike lights are a non-negotiable for increasing visibility and staying seen on the bike – here's one of the best light deals I've seen on Prime Day so far

Magicshine ALLTY 1200 front light mounted on handlebar
The Magicshine ALLTY 1200 boasts multiple illumination modes, plus an anti-glare feature to prevent blinding oncoming traffic.
As someone who rides upwards of 26,000km a year, I'm an advocate for bicycling safety and ensuring I stay visible to other cyclists and road users. While this can be achieved by wearing brighter clothes, the most effective way to improve your visibility on the bike is by using a high-quality front and rear light.

Having tested myriad bike lights over the years, I've always turned to Magicshine as the company's product portfolio is brimming with options for all occasions. Magicshine came out on top in our best bike lights group test last year, with the ALTY 1000 and SEEMEE 300 models winning the categories for best front and rear lights, respectively.

Magicshine ALLTY 1200
Magicshine ALLTY 1200: was £79.99 now £56.99 at Amazon

With a 12-hour max runtime and 1200-lumen output, the Magicshine ALLTY 1200 is one of my top picks and the light I recommend to all my cycling friends. If you want to improve your visibility on the bike in all aspects, you can't go wrong here.

