The Oakley Encoders are our best cycling glasses choice – they've got a huge $148 off in this early Amazon Prime Day deal

These Oakley shades are our best-in-guide selection when it comes to cycling glasses, slashed by 54% to just $127

Oakley Encoder sunglasses side on view
(Image credit: Charlotte Broughton)
Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, for the first time for four days, from July 8 to July 11. The Prime Day cycling deals are already landing faster than Tadej Pogačar dropping Jonas Vingegaard in the recent Criterium du Dauphine, and one early discount that caught my eye, was on the Oakley Encoder Sunglasses—our pick when it comes to the best cycling sunglasses.

Amazon has the Matte Red Colorshift frame with Prizm Trail Torch model of the Encoders, available for just $127.50. That's a 54% reduction and an overall saving of $148.50 on the list price of $276.

Oakley Encoder Sunglasses
Save $148.50
Oakley Encoder Sunglasses: was $276 now $127.50 at Amazon

Save 54% The Oakley Encoder are the top pick in our best glasses for cycling buyers guide. They scored an impressive 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review and tick all the boxes as an excellent pair of performance sunglasses. The headline is they have a massive Amazon Prime Day discount, better than half-price, and we'd suggest you grab these quickly. Although this Oakley sunglasses deal is only on the Matte Red frame with Prizm Trail Torch lens (which looks super-stylish), there are also smaller discounts on other colourways at Amazon.

Price check: Oakley $293

View Deal

