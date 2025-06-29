The Oakley Encoders are our best cycling glasses choice – they've got a huge $148 off in this early Amazon Prime Day deal

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, for the first time for four days, from July 8 to July 11. The Prime Day cycling deals are already landing faster than Tadej Pogačar dropping Jonas Vingegaard in the recent Criterium du Dauphine, and one early discount that caught my eye, was on the Oakley Encoder Sunglasses—our pick when it comes to the best cycling sunglasses.

Amazon has the Matte Red Colorshift frame with Prizm Trail Torch model of the Encoders, available for just $127.50. That's a 54% reduction and an overall saving of $148.50 on the list price of $276.

Get the Oakley Encoders for an incredible $127.50 at Amazon.

I'd advise moving quickly on these because at this price, they will be popular, especially seeing Oakley is selling them for $293.

So, if you're hunting for cycling sunglasses this summer, now may well be the time to pull the trigger on these at a hugely discounted price.

In our Oakley Encoder review, we gave these an impressive 4.5 out of 5 stars, ticking all the boxes as an excellent pair of cycling sunglasses. We noted their brilliant lens optics, comfort and performance across a wide range of light conditions as some of the key features.

The Encoders just missed out on a perfect score, mainly because at full RRP, the price was hard to swallow. Considering Oakley is the heavyweight in the sunglasses industry, you’re paying not only for the technology but the name as well, and at this price, they are a bargain.

Another minor gripe is that you can’t change the lens, so whatever option you choose you're stuck with them. Saying that it's a fairly minor gripe on what is an almost perfect pair of sunglasses.

This Amazon deal is only on the Matte Red frame with the Prizm Trail Torch lens version, but there are lesser discounts on other models to check out on Amazon.

The Encoders are outstanding in performance and a fairly unique look (Image credit: Charlotte Broughton)

This deal is currently only available in the US, below are all the Oakley Encoder deals in your territory. You can also find all the other early Amazon Prime Day Cycling Deals via our Prime Day Hub page.