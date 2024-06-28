Jonas Vingegaard bullish about Tour de France chances: 'I have hope that I'm good enough for victory'

The Visma-Lease a Bike rider hasn't raced since his horror crash at April's Itzulia Basque Country

Jonas Vingegaard
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Chris Marshall-Bell
By
published

Jonas Vingegaard has declared himself fit to defend his Tour de France title, but is opting to downplay expectations following three months out injured.

The Visma-Lease a Bike rider crashed hard at April’s Itzulia Basque Country, breaking a collarbone and ribs as well as puncturing his lung. It was hit and miss whether or not he would make it to the Tour’s startline in Florence, but the Dane spent four weeks training at altitude in the French Alps and impressed selectors enough to guarantee his place.

Chris Marshall-Bell
Chris Marshall-Bell

A freelance sports journalist and podcaster, you'll mostly find Chris's byline attached to news scoops, profile interviews and long reads across a variety of different publications. He has been writing regularly for Cycling Weekly since 2013. In 2024 he released a seven-part podcast documentary, Ghost in the Machine, about motor doping in cycling.

Previously a ski, hiking and cycling guide in the Canadian Rockies and Spanish Pyrenees, he almost certainly holds the record for the most number of interviews conducted from snowy mountains. He lives in Valencia, Spain.

