Never before seen prices: save up to $500 on some of the world's fastest wheels in the Hunt Bike Wheels Summer sale

These are the best discounts I've seen from Hunt, and there's now an additional 10% off when using the code 'MAKEMEMORIES' at checkout

The Hunt 34 Aero Wide Disc SL wheel mounted on a Dolan bike
(Image credit: Hunt)
Paul Brett's avatar
By
published

The Hunt Summer Sale is currently running with massive savings of up to 40% off across its range of highly rated wheels. There are solid discounts to be grabbed on some of the best road bike wheels around – which now come with an extra 10% bonus discount when using the code 'MAKEMEMORIES' at checkout.

So, if you're on the lookout for an upgrade, now may well be the time to do it. Wheelsets like the tried and tested Hunt 60 Limitless UD Carbon Spoke Aero Disc Wheelset carrying a $556.75 discount or the Hunt 32 Aerodynamicist UD Carbon Spoke Disc wheels with a $457.25 reduction – plus the extra 10% on top.

Hunt 60 Limitless UD Carbon Spoke
Hunt 60 Limitless UD Carbon Spoke : was $2,299 now $1,724.25 at Hunt

Save 25% The 60 Limitless UD Carbon Spoke wheelset is designed for pure speed. Featuring Hunt's patented Limitless technology, they come with an ultra-wide and stable aerodynamic profile. CeramicSpeed bearings and Hunt Sprint SLC hubs laced with UD Carbon spokes add to the impressive spec that combines to deliver a fast, wind tunnel-proven wheelset at the lowest weight possible.

Read our full Hunt 60 Limitless UD Carbon review.

Hunt 34 Aero Wide Disc SL
Hunt 34 Aero Wide Disc SL: was $799 now $599.25 at Hunt

Save 25% The Hunt 34 Aero Wide Disc SL features a rim profile with a similar rounded shape to the Limitless wheels and is one of the few aerodynamically optimised alloy wheelsets. Based on years of wind tunnel research, Hunt says these rims are among the fastest alloy wheelsets available. Additionally, they have upgraded the Sprint SL hubs to reduce weight and provide quick 7.5-degree engagement, ensuring reliability.

Read our full Hunt 34 Aero Wide Disc review

Hunt 32 Aerodynamicist UD Carbon Spoke
Hunt 32 Aerodynamicist UD Carbon Spoke : was $1,829 now $1,371.75 at Hunt

25% off The Hunt 32 Aerodynamicist UD Carbon Spoke Disc wheels are designed for big days in the mountains. Weighing in at a featherweight 1,213g and hand-laced with UD carbon spokes, the wind tunnel-designed 25mm wide/32mm deep Aerodynamicist rim profile is claimed to slip through the wind, saving watts up and down.

Hunt 44 Aerodynamicist Carbon Disc
Hunt 44 Aerodynamicist Carbon Disc: was $1,379 now $1,034.25 at Hunt

Save 25% The Hunt 44 Aerodynamicist wheelset is a mid-depth, lightweight all-round road wheelset with a claimed weight of 1,466 grams. The wheelset features a wide, blunt profile designed to reduce drag, a design utilised by riders from Team Coop-Hitec during the Tour de France Femmes.

