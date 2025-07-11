Bryton's Gardia R300L may be 31% off, but I'd buy the Magicshine SEEMEE 300 rear light instead this Amazon Prime Day

The Magicshine SEEMEE 300 rear light on a bike
The super-bright Magicshine SEEMEE 300 boasts two LEDs that can output 300 lumens each. That's a lot for a rear light, making it especially effective as a daytime running light.
Bike radar lights are all the rage at the moment, and while they are superb products that work very well, I might add, they can be distracting and can also drain your cycling computer's battery. That's why I often reach for a dedicated rear bike light most of the time, as they essentially do the same thing (bar the radar) and are cheaper.

If there's one product you buy on the final day of Prime Deals, make sure it's the Magicshine SEEMEE 300. It did win the rear light category in our best bike lights group test last year, after all. The SEEMEE 300 gets its name from the two main LEDs that produce 300 lumens. Weighing just 78g, it doubles as both a night and daytime running light, utilising an excellent feature Magicshine calls OptiTracing: a 360-degree red warning light projection for all-around visibility.

The rubber band mounting interface ensures compatibility with all seatposts; however, the standout features include a claimed 200-hour runtime and a smart motion sensor that detects movement, making the light brighter as soon as you brake.

Magicshine SEEMEE 300
In our testing, Hannah Bussey described the SEEMEE 300 as "a highly impressive light with a host of clever features, nice touches and a competitive price that makes it the first choice in most cases."

Now it's even cheaper!

Bryton Gardia R300L Radar Tail Light
The Bryton Gardia R300L is one of our top picks among the best budget rear radar lights. It competes admirably against the market-leading Garmin Varia and is also considerably more affordable. 

