Bryton's Gardia R300L may be 31% off, but I'd buy the Magicshine SEEMEE 300 rear light instead this Amazon Prime Day

Bike radar lights are all the rage at the moment, and while they are superb products that work very well, I might add, they can be distracting and can also drain your cycling computer's battery. That's why I often reach for a dedicated rear bike light most of the time, as they essentially do the same thing (bar the radar) and are cheaper.



If there's one product you buy on the final day of Prime Deals, make sure it's the Magicshine SEEMEE 300. It did win the rear light category in our best bike lights group test last year, after all. The SEEMEE 300 gets its name from the two main LEDs that produce 300 lumens. Weighing just 78g, it doubles as both a night and daytime running light, utilising an excellent feature Magicshine calls OptiTracing: a 360-degree red warning light projection for all-around visibility.

The rubber band mounting interface ensures compatibility with all seatposts; however, the standout features include a claimed 200-hour runtime and a smart motion sensor that detects movement, making the light brighter as soon as you brake.

Interested? Yeah, I thought so. While trawling Amazon this morning, I found this epic deal on the SEEMEE 300, now 34% off at $39.59. For me, it's a no-brainer, and I suggest you take advantage of this deal while it's still available.

Magicshine SEEMEE 300: was $59.99 now $39.59 at Amazon In our testing, Hannah Bussey described the SEEMEE 300 as "a highly impressive light with a host of clever features, nice touches and a competitive price that makes it the first choice in most cases."



Now it's even cheaper!

For those who prefer the security afforded by a radar tail light, the Bryton Gardia R300L is a worthy consideration, too. It offers the same functionality as the Garmin Varia but without the loft price – it's just a matter of set and forget, thanks to the excellent battery life.

Amazon Prime Day is drawing to a close, and you only have until midnight tonight (11 July) to grab this bargain.

Looking for some last-minute deals or gifting ideas?

Time is quickly passing, and Amazon Prime Day is coming to an end soon. Make sure you've no regrets and take a look at some of the better cycling-specific deals we've spotlighted for you in our Amazon Prime Day Cycling Deals hub.