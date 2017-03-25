The best cycling multi-tools for 2018

Essential for all cyclists, a multi-tool can get you out of minor mechanical trouble and help you make it home on two wheels rather than having to make a phone call to your support crew

A good multi-tool is a must have item for any cyclist. A pocket sized collection of all the tools you’re likely to need on the go, these useful saddlebag or jersey inhabitants are essential.

Multi-tools vary dramatically in size, weight and price. Some riders prefer to carry just a couple of tools in a small, lightweight package, whilst others would rather take a more hefty tool with almost every potential get-out-of-jail free card to hand.

We’ve rounded up some of the best tools below – and there’s more information on what to look for at the bottom of the page.

Our pick of the best multi-tools

Park Tool IB-3 Multi-tool

The Park Tool IB-3 multi-tool brings the workshop to the road with a host of classic making it stand out among the rest.

Buy now at Chain Reaction Cycles for £16.99

Lezyne SV11 Multi-tool

With a beautiful polished chrome finish and a leather-esque sleeve, you’d be forgiven for thinking the Lezyne SV11 multi-tool is all about the looks but it’s practicality holds true.

Topeak Mini Pro 20 multi-tool

This fully equipped multitool is neatly designed and filled with tools you never thought you’d need.

Buy now at Evans Cycles for £26.99

Birzman E-version 15 multi-tool

As the name suggest this little tool box houses a 15 function multitool at a very attractive pricetag.

Buy now at Tweeks for £18.89

Pedros RxM Multi-tool

If you’re looking for a meaty tool, Pedro’s your guy. Going for quality over quantity, the Pedros RxM multi-tool has a clever design that offers 12 properly useable functions all neatly packaged together in a composite body.

Buy at Amazon for £16.49

Brooks MT10 Multi-tool

As you’d expect, Brooks take a stylish and durable path towards their multi-tool. Like their saddles, this not only looks good but will last a lifetime.

Buy now at Evans Cycles from £14.99

Crank Brothers M10 Special Edition Multi-tool

Crank Brothers produce this dependable tool with all the feature you could ever possibly need wrapped up in a classic Crank Bros design.

Buy now at Chain Reaction Cycles for £17.49

Pedros ICM Multi-tool

Despite being on the slightly larger side, this is a one-stop shop for any multi-tool needs including its very own tyre levers. If you want something lighter you may want to look elsewhere, otherwise Pedro has everything you need right here.

Buy now at Silverfish UK for £29.99

What

Like a Swiss Army knife, a good cycling multi-tool should allow you to effectively deal with any maintenance issues you might have whilst out on a ride or even as a do-it-all workshop tool.

A well made and thought out multi-tool should be practical enough to enable the use of all the features and not have ‘token’ features. They should be comfortable in use and the tools of sufficient quality so as to not damage precious parts.

Why

A good multi-tool will accompany you on all of your rides so needs to be reliable. You should be able to practically strip a bike down completely using one so it should include all of the correct sized Allen keys and Torx keys required for modern bikes along with others such as screwdriver heads or a chaintool and not have anything obsolete or impractically sized.

How

The cycling multi-tools were used for a variety of tasks both out on rides and in the workshop to check functionality, ease of use, comfort, weight, and durability.

Key Features