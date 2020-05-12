Best water bottle cages for cycling: a buyer’s guide

The humble bottle cage is often overlooked in favour of more exciting ways to upgrade a bike, but it is without doubt one of the most fundamental accessories every cyclist should fit to their machine.

A bottle cage (sometimes referred to as a bike bottle holder) does exactly what it says on the tin, it holds a water bottle snugly on your bike. Now this might sound like a simple task but it has to hold it tightly enough to prevent accidental jettisoning over rougher surfaces whilst allowing easy access whenever you want to take a drink – not as easy a task as you might think.

>> Struggling to get to the shops try 6 issues of Cycling Weekly magazine for just £6 delivered to your door <<

To make things a little easier quite a few years back multiple bottle and bottle cage manufacturers came together and settled on a pretty standardised diameter for water bottles designed around cycling. Having to deal with a single diameter bottle then meant bottle cages could be optimised for use with this measurement.

Seven of the best insulated water bottles for cycling

Bicycle manufacturers also provided the other critical factor in the development of the bottle cage, thanks to in-built mounting eyelets or ‘bottle cage bosses’ found on the top side of the down tube and also on the seat tube. These threaded eyelets have a standardised distance between them that will fit almost every bike water bottle cage on the market. Some bike frames have more mounting points, some less, dependent upon the style of frame. And don’t worry if your bike doesn’t have any, there are ways to mount a bottle cage that we will cover later.

But that’s not the end of the story. As with any component of a bicycle, bottle cages span the whole breadth of materials, construction methods and budgets. From simple plastic units costing a couple of pounds to ultra-lightweight carbon fibre cages that can cost triple figures – the choice is yours.

Our picks of the best bottle cages

With each product that’s currently available to purchase, you’ll find a ‘Buy Now’ or ‘Best Deal’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t effect the amount you pay.

Triban 100 £1.99

Decathlon has a variety of bike water bottle cages/holders available to cyclists but this Triban 100 stands out for being one of the most budget friendly options. A metal cage helps to hold bottles in place and can be bent a little to accommodate smaller bottles whilst the plastic base keeps things light and doesn’t damage bottles.

Buy now: Triban 100 bottle cage from Decathlon for £1.99

Elite Custom Race Plus £11.99

An update on one of the most popular bottle cages in the world featuring a shape that adapts to hold differing bottle diameters safely. Elite are renowned for making some of the most secure and good looking bottle cages and are used by multiple race teams. The Custom Race Plus is available in more colours than we can easily list here and as it is made from a fibre-reinforced material is lightweight, durable and a great price.

Buy now: Elite Custom Race Plus from Tweeps Cycles for £11.69

Lezyne Flow Cage £10.00

Read: Lezyne Flow cage review

Easily one of the most secure bottle cages Cycling Weekly has tested, Lezyne’s Flow cage has a distinct X-Grip design. A light composite construction doesn’t damage water bottles and keeps the price down.

Buy now: Lezyne Flow Cage from Upgrade Bikes for £10.00

Tacx Deva £12.99

Like the Elite cage above, the Tacx Deva is incredibly popular and for good reasons. It works and it comes in a huge variety of colours to match almost any paint scheme.

There are two versions: the £61.99 Deva Carbon or this, the regular Deva. This version is made of polyamide reinforced with carbon and glass fibre. The inner frame of the Deva is black, the outer frame is available in thirteen different colours.

Buy now: Tacx Deva from Tredz for £10.99

Silca Sicuro Titanium £70.00

At the top end of the bottle cage market is Silca’s elegant and timeless Sicuro Titanium cage. Aerospace quality tubular titanium is hand crafted into this classic bottle cage at Silca’s US manufacturing facility, making it a cage to last a lifetime of use.

Buy now: Silca Sicuro Titanium from ProBikeKit for £70.00

Fabric Cageless bottle system £12.99 (600ml bottle)

A little different to the norm, Fabric’s system works by using two shaped studs that screw into the bottle cage bosses of the bike and are then used to attach a specially shaped bottle. It provides a very ‘clean’ look to your bike with no noticeable bottle cages and of course is very lightweight. You are, however, stuck to using Fabric’s own bottles.

Buy now: Fabric Cageless water bottle from Tweeks Cycles for £10.99

Blackburn Outpost Cage £21.99

The Blackburn Outpost bottle cage equivalent of a Swiss Army Knife. A large platform and strap system allows it to carry a huge variety of bottles including big 2 litre+ supermarket bottles. It can also be used to carry other luggage when needed.

Buy now: Blackburn Outpost Cage from Tweeks Cycles for £16.99

B’Twin Universal Bottle Cage Mount £2.99

Buy now: B’Twin Universal Bottle Cage Mount from Decathlon for £2.99

Don’t have any bottle cage mounts on your bike? Don’t worry, you can use handle little gadgets like this B’Twin Universal adapter to add extra water carrying capacity for your ride. There are even versions that will mount your bottle cage to your handlebar if needed.