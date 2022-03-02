Tacx Deva bottle cage review
Lightweight, very secure, well priced and with 12 colour options
If you’re seeking a very secure and light bottle cage with a contemporary aesthetic, that is also keenly priced (£12.99 at the time of writing), then you may not need to look any further than the Tacx Deva.
-
+
Very light
-
+
12 colours
-
+
Price
-
+
Firm grip of bottle
-
-
Grip of bottle could be too firm for some
The Tacx Deva is a really light bottle cage, weighing 32g/35g (manufacturer's v author's measurements), with a huge choice of colours to match your frame or kit, and at its RRP of £12.99 represents good value for money.
Tacx Deva bottle cage: construction
The Tacx Deva has a core made of polyamide reinforced by carbon which is surrounded by a shell made from a glass fibre compound. This shell will incorporate one of 12 colours which include black, matt black, white, grey, blue, light blue, red, orange, pink and yellow as well as Cannondale green and a Bianchi green (aka celeste) to match your style.
The ride
Once bolted to the frame the cage felt solid and without flex, so time to test it using my reference 700ml (790g full) bottle and go for a ride. My chosen route involves a fast washboard section and a very rough potholed section. The cage was rock solid even when loaded up and subjected to these conditions. I will say that removing a bottle does require a fair amount of force, which although it was a little stronger than I’m used to, I did actually like. However if you need a lighter action for removing or inserting a bottle you may wish to look elsewhere.
Tacx themselves say that the Deva “has proven its worth many times over during cycling classics over cobblestones” and I believe them. Another cage with such a strong grip is the Blackburn Wayside.
There is no adjustment available on the boss plate but an allowance for differently spaced bottle bosses is provided as the lower hole is a slot.
Value and conclusion
I thought that this was a well made product and held a bottle very securely. With its huge option of colours and keen price of £12.99 at the time of writing it could be what you're after.
If you prefer a lighter removal action and a lower price then the Topeak Ninja Master+ Cage Z might be worth a look - though it's only available in matt black.
So if you’re seeking a very secure and lightweight bottle cage with a contemporary aesthetic, a rainbow of colours, that is also keenly priced, then you may not need to look any further than the Tacx Deva.
Specification
- Weight: 32g/35g (manufacturer's/author's measurements)
- Adjustment: limited, via slot in boss plate
- RRP: £12.99
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Over 40 years cycling in a variety of disciplines including road riding, commuting, a self-supported Land's End to John o' Groats trip, XC mountain biking and several Polaris Challenge two-day events. Adventure, escape and fun are the motivations for my riding. I also love bike and kit design and have fillet brazed a couple of framesets using Reynolds 853 steel tubing for myself. A very satisfying experience to ride your own bespoke bike!
-
Strade Bianche 2022 start list: Line-ups for the Tuscan Classic's 16th edition
The Tuscan Classic returns this weekend on Saturday 5 March
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Lennard Hofstede set to return to action with Jumbo-Visma after team withdrew him for refusing Covid-19 vaccine
The Dutch rider could make his return at Minerva Classic Brugge-De Panne, five months after his last race
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Ukrainian cycling coach and father of recent national champion killed in war; former pro Andriy Grivko working to help country's cyclists
Andriy Grivko is leading his county's cycling response and wants the UCI to go further and ban Russian and Belarusian riders
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published