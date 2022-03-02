Topeak Ninja Master+ Cage Z bottle cage review

"Topeak Ninja Master+ Cage Z" is a bit of a mouthful of a name for this versatile bottle cage. However, like its oriental warrior namesake, stealth, deception and surprise are part of its arsenal. This is because you are able to add on a whole range of tools (from Topeak's Ninja system, available separately) freeing up your back pocket, saddlepack or stash bottle. By changing the foot of the cage you can add a whole range of Ninja tool accessories should you wish to. I will return to this shortly but first a look at ‘just’ the cage.

Topeak Ninja Master+ Cage Z: construction

The standard cage weighs a light 35g/36g (manufacturer's claim v author's measurements) and is made from engineering grade polymer. It felt durable in the hand. It is similar in weight and aesthetic to the Zefal Pulse B2 and Tacx Deva but unlike those two it only has the one finish - matt black.

Changeable feet. Left is toolbox attachable and right is bottle only (Image credit: Paul Grele)

The ride

Once fitted onto the frame and with my 700ml (790g) test water bottle added it was time to try it out. My route has particularly bad sections. Firstly, a fast washboard section that will vibrate the whole bike and on here there was a little shimmy from the bottle but it was held securely.

Secondly, the truly horrible potholed section over which the bottle resisted the bucking bronco motion from the road. On the move the bottle removal and insertion was with a medium-light action which, whilst slightly easier than I'm used to, still gave me enough confidence in its ability to hold it in.

The bottle would place easily and not need double checking that it had seated home correctly.

(Image credit: Paul Grele)

Although the cage only has a few millimetres of adjustment there is an Alt-Position Mount available, which can move the cage up or down by 32mm as required.

Although I’m not looking specifically at the Ninja accessories in this review, I think a quick recap of the available options is of interest as they can be added at a later date should you wish: there are several multitool options, a CO2 inflation system as well as a strap to hold an inner tube.

(Image credit: Paul Grele)

Value and conclusion

I liked this cage in use - and if you wish to free up other areas of your bike/clothing from tool carrying duties it's certainly worth a look. It is a really interesting and versatile idea. This design represents possibly the sweet spot for this type of plastic cage with a modern aesthetic, as long as you like matt black.

As 'just' a bottle cage it represents good value for money at £7.99 RRP, but its value should also be gauged alongside its versatility to carry essential tools discretely.

Specifications