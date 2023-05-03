You can now find an All Bodies On Bikes chapter near you
With 11 regional chapters, ABOB hopes to foster and build inclusive cycling communities throughout the country
Body-size inclusivity advocate Marley Blonsky (opens in new tab) today announced that her All Bodies on Bikes (opens in new tab) non-profit not only received official 501c3 status, the organization also launched 11 regional chapters.
Founded by Blonsky and Kailey Kornhauser in 2020, All Bodies on Bikes (ABOB) is a social (opens in new tab), educational, and industry-wide movement to create and foster size-inclusive bike communities. All Bodies on Bikes envisions "a world where anyone, regardless of body size, weight, or perceived fitness level, can safely enjoy a bike ride in a way that is joyful to them."
The official non-profit tax recognition opens the organization up to fundraising and grants, allowing Blonsky and the 11 chapters to foster and build inclusive cycling communities throughout the country.
The 11 All Bodies on Bikes chapters include:
- Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Boise, Idaho
- Charlotte, North Carolina
- Chicago, Illinois
- Denver, Colorado
- Kansas City, Missouri
- Marquette, Michigan
- New York City, NY
- Northwest Arkansas
- Washington, DC
- Western Massachusetts
Blonsky revealed that these regional chapters are meant to "connect with folks who are alienated or excluded from their local cycling community." The chapters will host inclusive rides and events and collaborate with other mission-driven bike advocacy organizations in their respective areas.
To date, ABOB has held 15 community rides in 10 cities from coast to coast, with more than 1500 participants.
Not that long ago, Blonsky, a self-proclaimed "short, fat woman, was a fledgling bike commuter herself, desperately trying to find a community and apparel that would fit. The more she entered the world of cycling, the more she stood out. But rather than changing herself to conform to the cycling industry's standards, she started working to change the cycling industry. These days Blonsky is well-known for her advocacy to get people of all shapes and sizes on bikes while changing the narrative of what a cyclist looks like. The latter has seen her tackling some of the country's toughest gravel challenges (opens in new tab) and motivating others along the way as a public speaker.
With a network of regional chapters, Blonsky hopes to reach others like her and make riding a bike fun, inclusive and safe.
To learn more about ABOB or to find the chapter nearest you, visit www.allbodiesonbikes.com/local-chapter.
Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.
Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years.
