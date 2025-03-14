Breaking: Mid South Gravel thrown into chaos as area wildfires force evacuations

One of the premier gravel races in the United States, Mid South Gravel, has been thrown into chaos as fast-moving wildfires erupted around the host city of Stillwater, Oklahoma.

High winds, with gusts reaching up to 60 miles per hour, tore through central Oklahoma on Thursday morning, just as the official trail-running event got underway and cyclists were preparing for the main gravel race scheduled for Saturday.

While high winds are nothing new to Oklahoma, the combination of extreme gusts and dry conditions created prime conditions for wildfire outbreaks.

As thick smoke blew into Stillwater, painting the skies in hues of orange and brown, race organisers swiftly decided to pull runners off the course and suspend all scheduled activities. Electrical outages soon followed, and emergency officials issued evacuation orders for several parts of the city. Those not in immediate danger have been urged to shelter in place, with many athletes gathering at the Stillwater Community Center.

"It's the craziest scene I've seen at a bike race so far," one athlete commented.

(Image credit: 241 Photography)

Mid South Gravel is one of the top races on the gravel calendar, with thousands of amateur and elite racers making the trek to Oklahoma each year to conquer the dirt roads the race is known for. For the elite field, it's often considered the season opener and a good test of fitness and equipment alike before the Life Time Grand Prix kicks off in April. Some years, the race is dry, which leads to a very fast course. When it’s wet, the race is a different story, with “peanut butter” mud clogging bike frames and reducing sections to run-ups.

High winds continue to agitate the active fires in the region, but the gravel race has yet to be officially canceled. However, this is a rapidly developing situation, and local authorities and race officials continue to monitor the situation, urging participants and spectators to stay informed and prioritise safety.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Further updates are expected on social media as emergency crews battle to contain the fires and assess the ongoing risks to the city and event.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for further updates.