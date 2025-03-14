Breaking: Mid South Gravel thrown into chaos as area wildfires force evacuations

Local authorities and race officials continue to monitor the situation, urging participants and spectators to stay informed and prioritise safety

Smoky skies in Stillwater, OK
(Image credit: Logan Jones-Wilkins)
Anne-Marije Rook's avatar
Logan Jones-Wilkins's avatar
By ,
published

One of the premier gravel races in the United States, Mid South Gravel, has been thrown into chaos as fast-moving wildfires erupted around the host city of Stillwater, Oklahoma.

High winds, with gusts reaching up to 60 miles per hour, tore through central Oklahoma on Thursday morning, just as the official trail-running event got underway and cyclists were preparing for the main gravel race scheduled for Saturday.

Logan Jones-Wilkins
Logan Jones-Wilkins
Contributor

Logan Jones-Wilkins is a writer and reporter based out of the southwest of the United States. As a writer, he has covered cycling extensively for the past year and has extensive experience as a racer in gravel and road. He has a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Richmond and enjoys all kinds of sports, ranging from the extreme to the endemic. Nevertheless, cycling was his first love and remains the main topic bouncing around his mind at any moment.  

