Climbing The Wall: A return to America’s most feared urban ascent

Reflecting on age, memory and muscle on the climb that shaped a generation of American cyclists

The Manayunk Wall
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

The Tour. The Giro. Lance. LeMond. T-Town.

There are only a few things that most American cyclists know by just a word or two. And The Wall is perhaps the most fearsome. Probably the most feared.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1