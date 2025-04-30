Nothing beats the elation of cycling to the top of a climb - it's one of life's purest highs

Especially if it's a hill you're nervous about, there's nothing better than the feeling of cresting it

Adam Becket climbing in Flanders
(Image credit: Sportograf)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

This article is part of a series called ‘A love letter to…’, where Cycling Weekly writers pour praise on their favourite aspects of cycling. The below content is unfiltered, authentic and has not been paid for.

I am not built like a natural climber. I'm not light, for a start, and that's not going to change any time soon. My torso is longer than my body, and I don't have the grace of some of my friends, who seem to nip up ascents. I know I'm a fairly strong cyclist, but it's something I often reflect on as I power myself up hills. It's often a grind, not a glide.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.