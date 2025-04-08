I rode the Tour of Flanders sportive and it made me realise how crazy the pro riders are

Tadej Pogačar can ride up the Oude Kwaremont in half my time, after triple the distance I cycled

Ivan Garcia Cortina of Spain and Movistar Team competes passing through the Koppenberg cobblestones sector during the 108th Ronde van Vlaanderen - Tour des Flandres 2024 - Men&#039;s Elite a 270.8km one day race from Antwerpen to Oudenaarde / #UCIWT / on March 31, 2024 in Oudenaarde, Belgium. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
The pros were forced to work with wet weather in 2024 increasing the challenge
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

The Koppenberg looms large, both metaphorically and physically. It’s only 600 metres long, and 63 metres high, but you see it rising up - seemingly from nowhere - out of the Flemish plains. I rode it on Saturday, from a standing start, as part of the ‘We Ride Flanders’ sportive.

The climb itself doesn’t sound horrible on paper, or even on television: 11.1% average over 600 metres. The cobbles are some of the worst of the Tour of Flanders, but it should be doable.

adam becket
Adam Becket

Good afternoon and welcome back to The Leadout. This week’s edition comes from Ghent, Belgium, where I am recovering from both the Tour of Flanders sportive and the Tour of Flanders itself, for which we were lucky to have the most glorious weather. I hope it’s good wherever you are too! Remember, you can email me - adam.becket@futurenet.com.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest